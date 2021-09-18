Wes Anderson: the irresistible style of his muses

Anderson’s Bar Luce – a bar the director designed in 2015 using “the exact opposite approach to the one I use for my film sets” – also fulfilled his childhood dream of becoming an architect. Through his films, Anderson’s name has become synonymous with great style. The interior colored in different pastel shades goes a long way Wes Anderson (if done right). Courtesan au chocolat pastries, bubble gum-pink bathroom tiles, oversized tinted glasses and, of course, the cherry red hair clip have come to symbolize a coherent, bourgeois aesthetic.

Lyna Khoudri in The French Dispatch (2021) Searchlight Pictures

His latest comedy film, The French Dispatch, which will debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2021 (from 6 to 17 July), leads us to the editorial office of a newspaper vaguely inspired by the New Yorker, and once again we have the opportunity to observe the meticulously constructed world of the director. A place where Frances McDormand’s laconic humor is combined with the mandarin panache of Tilda Swinton and the fashionable charm of Anderson’s latest muse Lyna Khoudri. The programming delays caused by last year’s pandemic, which blocked the film’s planned release, only served to increase the appetite that Anderson arouses in us. The French Dispatch it is accompanied by an inviting glass of sparkling wine. And guys, if we’re ready to swallow every playful sip.