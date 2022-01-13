Wes Anderson, “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” is his first Netflix film

Unstoppable Wes Anderson, really: a few months after the release of The French Dispatch, which coincided with Bill Murray’s spoiler about the next film, the director is working on a third project. Anderson will direct The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, adaptation of the literary classic by Roald Dahl contained in the collection of short stories Child’s play and other stories.

The collection consists of seven short stories, which Dahl wrote at different times in his life, a mix of fiction and reality, with two autobiographical stories: one describes how he became a writer, while the other contains some of his experiences such as fighter pilot in World War II. The main story centers on Henry Sugar, a man who steals a book that shows him how to see through objects and predict the future. This causes a series of misadventures involving evading the mob’s henchmen, working with a Hollywood makeup artist to create new identities and found orphanages around the world.

The film The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar will have as protagonist Benedict Cumberbatch – star de THEthe power of the dog by Jane Campion who triumphed at the 2022 Golden Globes and soon in theaters in Doctor Strange 2 – In the multiverse of madness, one of the most anticipated cinecomics of the year -, who will play Sugar, in addition to other roles in the other stories. Joining him in the cast will be Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel and Ben Kingsley. Filming is expected to begin shortly in London, as Anderson has already wrapped up Asteroid City, the movie Murray spoiled while promoting The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar it’s part of a big shrewd deal entered into by Netflix, which acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company (RDSC). For Wes Anderson, it’s not the first time he’s dealing with the big screen adaptation of Dahl’s short stories. In 2009, in fact, he directed Fantastic Mr. Fox, stop-motion animated film with the voices of George Clooney, Willem Dafoe, Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Meryl Streep and Owen Wilson and based on the novel Clever, Mr. Fox.

