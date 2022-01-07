Wes Anderson will direct Benedict Cumberbatch in The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Wes Anderson will direct British star Benedict Cumberbatch in Roald Dahl’s adaptation of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

Wes Anderson will apply his very particular directorial style to the adaptation of a classic by Roald Dahl, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, contained in the collection of short stories Child’s Play and Other Stories. The star will interpret the fairy tale adaptation Benedict Cumberbatch.

Rome Film Festival 2013 – Wes Anderson presents Castello Cavalcanti

Wes Anderson already measured up to Roald Dahl in 2009, resulting in the stop motion hit Fantastic Mr. Fox, supported by a dizzying Hollywood cast that included George Clooney, Willem Dafoe, Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray and Meryl Streep. , among others.

This time Anderson will team up with Benedict Cumberbatch who will play Sugar. Filming will start shortly in London.

Child’s play and other stories is a collection of short stories, which is a mix of reality and fiction; includes the story of how Roald Dahl became a writer and is a perfect example of what drew audiences to his stories.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: the first official trailer of the film with Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch is currently in theaters with the Marvel hit Spider-Man: No Way Home and on Netflix with Jane Campion’s acclaimed Western The Power of the Dog. On May 4th we will see him again in the cinema as Doctor Strange in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness