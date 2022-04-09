Wesley Sneijder: shocking physical change of the former Real Madrid soccer player – International Soccer – Sports

Many were shocked when they saw the former soccer player Wesley Sneijder, who has been regarded as one of the best midfielders in the worldwhen he showed his best level as a footballer at Ajax, Real Madrid or Inter Milan.

The Sneijder’s reappearance occurred during a charity match he organized in his hometown: Utrecht, in the Netherlands.

The objective was to raise resources for Ukraine, in the face of the devastating invasion it has suffered from Russia since last February 24.

Many viewers and netizens were surprised to see the shocking change of the retired player during the charity match in recent days.

This is the before and after of the former soccer player. Photo: Social network and file

In the images captured of the 37-year-old Dutchman, it is observed that his physique is very different from what he had previously.

Evidently, the player has gained more weight after his retirement in 2019, when he was playing for Qatar’s Al-Gharafa.

The photos were uploaded to social networks, where users do not leave the astonishment and look at their weight gain.

Sneijder made his Ajax debut in the 2002 and 2003 seasons, standing out in the Dutch team. Also, in 2007 he was signed by Real Madrid.

With his mid-range punch and set pieces as his main virtue, the attacking midfielder could not adapt to the white team, but he did at Inter Milan in 2009.

The Dutchman’s career continued to shine at Galatasaray in Turkey and in his country he reached the semifinals of the 2014 World Cupbut the team lost on penalties to Argentina.

The shot on goal made by the Dutchman was one of those saved by Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

