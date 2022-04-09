Wesley Sneijder surprises with unrecognizable physical condition

Midtime Editorial

Wesley Sneijderwho came to be considered one of the best midfielders, surprised with his physical appearance after returning to the fields after hang your boots on August 2019.

The 37-year-old Dutchman participated in a charity match which took place in the ‘SportPark Wesley Sneijder’ in his hometown (Utrecht) to help war victims Ukraine, a game in which the former soccer player wore unrecognizable.

Sneijderwho played for teams like Real Madrid and Inter Milan and shone with the Dutch national team, he looked totally out of shapebecause he wore several extra kiloswhich as expected drew a lot of attention.

The last team the Dutchman played for was the Al-Gharafaa club he arrived at in 2018 after passing through the Nice and the Galatasaray. With the selection of Netherlands played in the World Cups Germany 2006, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014.

alcohol problems

It should be remembered that in the biography that the footballer released in 2020 he confessed the problems you had with alcohol during his time as a Real Madrid player. “He was young and I liked success and being the center of attention, but things went wrong there. There were no drugs, but there was alcohol,” he revealed.