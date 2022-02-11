West Hollywood: 3 places in California for those who love rock music

The Viper Room

Located at 8852 on the Sunset Strip, The Viper Room opened its doors in August 1993 and was partly owned by the actor Johnny Depp until 2004. The club, owned by Harry Morton, son of Hard Rock Cafe founder Peter Morton, has become famous for being a celebrity haunt of Hollywood. Young actors and musicians have passed through here, including Jennifer Aniston, Tommy Lee, Lisa Marie Presley, Pamela Anderson, Jared Leto, Kate Moss, Quentin Tarantino, Angelina Jolie, Naomi Campbell And Leonardo Dicaprio. A curiosity? The venue appears in the film Be Cool, from 2005, in the scene where Chili Palmer (John Travolta) first hears Linda Moon (Christina Milian) singing. Even today it continues to host music of multiple genres, including metal, punk rock and alternative rock.

GettyImages The Viper Room

Whiskey a Go Go

The name of this place is of French origin and derives from the nightclub Le Whiskey à Go Go, born in Paris in 1947. The numerous American sailors who frequented it were so impressed that, once they returned home, they decided to open the same club in California, which became popular from the 1950s. Located at 8901 Sunset Boulevard, it is undoubtedly one of the most famous and important music clubs in the world. It started many legendary artists and bands who performed at this venue during the early 60’s in Hollywood, the heart of Hippie music and culture of that period. With an already emblematic name Whiskey a Go Go boasts 53 years of activity, and was famous for the dancers who danced semi-naked hanging from the ceiling. But its fame has established itself thanks to the greatest rock groups: i The Doors, The Who, The Kinks, Led Zeppelin, AC / DC and Jimi Hendrix. Some Italian artists have also played at Whiskey including PFM, Caparezza and Ligabue.

GettyImages Whiskey a Go Go

Mel’s Diner

Once known as Ben Franks, this was the place where rockers usually went to relax after a concert. In the 1960s it was also the headquarters during the riots of Sunset Strip. In its parking lot, many young people and artists were arrested who were protesting against the noise and public order limitations that the tenants of the area wanted to embank the rock wave that, every night, invaded the streets, bursting out of pubs and clubs. Just in front of the latter gathered the thousand demonstrators, including Frank Zappa And Jack Nicholsonsoon charged by the police, an episode that inspired the song “For What It’s Worth” of the Buffalo Springfield. Furthermore, always al Mel’s Diner some scenes of American Graffiti And Entourage. Even today you can stop here to taste excellent burgers, milkshakes, cakes and coffee, while walking the path of rock and reliving historical moments.