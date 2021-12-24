West Side Story 2021, the review of Steven Spielberg’s film in cinemas from 23 December | Sky TG24

Between Broadway and Hollywood, the American director signs an extraordinary film version of the famous musical, already brought to the big screen in 1961

“He who dances walks on water and in a flame”. They are verses by the Spanish poet Garcia Lorca. The perfect exergue to introduce us to the world of West Side Story. Steven Spielberg’s new film, in cinemas from 23 December, is the chronicle of a meeting / clash of opposites. The American director transforms Arthur Laurents’ libretto, Stephen Sondheim’s words and Leonard Bernstein’s music into a powerful and poignant story of love and death set in the summer of 1956. A work that updates the 1963 film, awarded with ten Oscars, but without altering the integrity of what is considered the greatest musical score ever written for the theater.

Steven Spielberg: "I'll tell you my West Side Story". "This is probably the hardest film of my career." If Steven Spielberg one of the most important and influential directors in the history of cinema is saying these words, it means that this version of West Side Story dated 2021 is truly a film not to be missed. Net of the perfection of the choreographies, capable of fascinating and dazzling even those who have never seen a musical in their life, the work has the strength of classic Hollywood cinema of the golden age, embellished with a fresh and original look. In short, ancient and modern mix in this sort of New York-style Romeo and Juliet. A tragedy acted and danced on the streets of two neighboring neighborhoods on the Upper West Side, namely Lincoln Square and San Juan Hill.

The casting played a fundamental role in the success of the film. The Sharks, from Maria to Anita, from Bernardo to Chino, are all actors and actresses of Latin American origin. As for the Jets, Spielberg chose Ansel Elgort The goldfinch, Baby Driver – The genius of escape (for which he earned a Golden Globe® nomination for Best Actor) e Fault of the stars) for the role of Tony and Mike Faist for that of Riff. Beyond the undoubted talent for dance, the actresses and actors of West Side Stori have faces and faces Physique du rôle to be the protagonists of this story in which fierce rivalries and young loves are intertwined. And the genius of the American director can be found in the winning idea of ​​replacing the character of the grocer with his widow, Valentina, a caring Puerto Rican woman played by veteran Rita Moreno who is also an executive producer. Non-binary actor Iris Menas was cast for the part of "Anybodys, the tomboy who continually joins the Jets in hopes of being accepted by the group. And the other great protagonist of the film is the city of New York. It is no coincidence that Spielberg has chosen to go around the streets of the Big Apple as much as possible. Another virtuous choice that gives the work a realism perfectly in tune with the musical score.

The cold colors displayed by the members of the Jets (an epiphany of blues, greens, and grays) contrasted with the chromatisms worn by the Sharks (a kaleidoscope of gold, red, rust and orange) form the precious setting for one of the most famous soundtracks of the cinema history. A music that tells a world full of light and shadow. Love and hate, war and peace, life and death, racism and tolerance, hope and despair dance dizzyingly to the notes of immortal pieces like "America", "Somewhere," Maria "," Tonight "," 'A Boy Like That; I Have A Love '"The Rumble" "Cool". And so all that remains is to fully embrace the statements of Steven Spielberg. "The message of West Side Story will live forever. It looks even more relevant today than in 1957, when it was first performed on Broadway. Even more current than in '61 -'62, when the film was made. It talks about the experiences we are living in our country today: a tragic period of division and mistrust, and the waste of human life through racism, violence and xenophobia. And despite being a tragedy, West Side Story (like all great tragedies, including Romeo and Juliet) suggests that hope can arise amidst devastation and despair: Bernstein and Sondheim's songs show us that love can transcend all the pain and ugliness in the world. So never give up! That's why I wanted to tell this story right now. Talk more about today than yesterday.