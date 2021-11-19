West Side Story, a look at Steven Spielberg’s musical with new photos and poster

We discovered in recent days the new release date of West Side Story, which will be in Italian cinemas from next December 23rd. To better enter the atmosphere of the film, a reinterpretation of the famous musical directed by Steven Spielberg, we can take a look at some new scene photos.

The images are visible in our gallery, while the official poster of West Side Story.

The musical tells the classic story of fierce rivalries and young loves in New York in 1957. Among the protagonists is Rita Moreno, who is also an executive producer and is one of the very few stars to have won Academy Awards, Emmy, GRAMMY, Tony and Peabody. Together with her I’m in West Side Story too Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Ariana DeBose, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James, Josh Andrés Rivera and Ana Isabelle.

The creative team puts it together instead the best of Broadway and Hollywood: to name a few, there are the choreographer Justin Peck, the conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel, the composer Jeanine Tesori and the composer David Newman. Among the producers of the musical, in addition to the same Steven Spielberg, the names of Kristie Macosko Krieger and Kevin McCollum stand out.

pending the release of the film, if you haven’t done so yet, you can check out the West Side Story trailer.