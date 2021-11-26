News

West Side Story: a new spot for Steven Spielberg’s film

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
20Th Century Studios have released a new promo of West Side Story, the new film directed by Steven Spielberg which will arrive in Italian cinemas on December 23rd (in the United States it will debut on December 10th).

You can find the clip at the top of this page.

West Side Story explores the loves and tensions between rival Jets and Sharks gangs on the streets of 1957 New York.

The cast of Steven Spielberg’s forthcoming film includes Jets members Anybodys (Ezra Menas), Mouthpiece (Ben Cook), Action (Sean Harrison Jones); their leader Riff (Mike Faist); Baby John (Patrick Higgins); Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler). Maria’s brother and leader of the Sharks Bernardo (David Alvarez); and members of Sharks Quique (Julius Anthony Rubio), Chago (Ricardo Zayas), Chino (Josh Andrés Rivera), Braulio (Sebastian Serra) and Pipo (Carlos Sánchez Falú).

Also starring Ariana DeBose (Anita); Ana Isabelle (Rosalia); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Brian d’Arcy James (Agent Krupke); Curtiss Cook (Abe) and Oscar winner Rita Moreno, who plays Valentina and is also an executive producer.

The film was written by Tony Kushner and directed and produced by Steven Spielberg, West Side Story it will be more faithful (than the 1961 film) to the libretto of the original 1957 Broadway musical, written by Arthur Laurents with music by Leonard Bernstein, words by Stephen Sondheim and concept, direction and choreography by Jerome Robbins. Tony winner Justin Pecks will choreograph the musical numbers for the film. Conducting the soundtrack is Gustavo Dudamel, while David Newman (Anastasia) will arrange the soundtrack.

How long are you waiting for the film? Tell us in the comments!

Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

