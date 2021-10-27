West Side Story: a sneak peek | Cinema

A new sneak peek of, the film by Steven Spielberg which will be in cinemas on 10 December 2021 (in Italy on 16 December).

You can see the video at the top of the page. That’s not all: there are also two suggestive posters that you can find below!

West Side Story explores the loves and tensions between rival Jets and Sharks gangs on the streets of 1957 New York.

The cast includes, among the members of the Jets, Anybodys (Ezra Menas), Mouthpiece (Ben Cook), Action (Sean Harrison Jones); their leader Riff (Mike Faist); Baby John (Patrick Higgins); Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler). Maria’s brother and leader of the Sharks Bernardo (David Alvarez); and members of Sharks Quique (Julius Anthony Rubio), Chago (Ricardo Zayas), Chino (Josh Andrés Rivera), Braulio (Sebastian Serra) and Pipo (Carlos Sánchez Falú).

The cast also includes Ariana DeBose (Anita); Ana Isabelle (Rosalia); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Brian d’Arcy James (Agent Krupke); Curtiss Cook (Abe) and Oscar winner Rita Moreno, who plays Valentina and is also an executive producer.

Written by Tony Kushner and directed and produced by Steven Spielberg, West Side Story it will be more faithful (than the 1961 film) to the libretto of the original 1957 Broadway musical, written by Arthur Laurents with music by Leonard Bernstein, words by Stephen Sondheim and concept, direction and choreography by Jerome Robbins. Justin Pecks, Tony winner, will choreograph the musical numbers of the film. Gustavo Dudamel will direct the soundtrack, while David Newman (Anastasia) will arrange the soundtrack.

SOURCE: 20th Century Studios