News

West Side Story: a sneak peek | Cinema

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

A new sneak peek of West Side Story, the film by Steven Spielberg which will be in cinemas on 10 December 2021 (in Italy on 16 December).

You can see the video at the top of the page. That’s not all: there are also two suggestive posters that you can find below!

west side story

West Side Story explores the loves and tensions between rival Jets and Sharks gangs on the streets of 1957 New York.

The cast includes, among the members of the Jets, Anybodys (Ezra Menas), Mouthpiece (Ben Cook), Action (Sean Harrison Jones); their leader Riff (Mike Faist); Baby John (Patrick Higgins); Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler). Maria’s brother and leader of the Sharks Bernardo (David Alvarez); and members of Sharks Quique (Julius Anthony Rubio), Chago (Ricardo Zayas), Chino (Josh Andrés Rivera), Braulio (Sebastian Serra) and Pipo (Carlos Sánchez Falú).

Loading...
Advertisements

The cast also includes Ariana DeBose (Anita); Ana Isabelle (Rosalia); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Brian d’Arcy James (Agent Krupke); Curtiss Cook (Abe) and Oscar winner Rita Moreno, who plays Valentina and is also an executive producer.

Written by Tony Kushner and directed and produced by Steven Spielberg, West Side Story it will be more faithful (than the 1961 film) to the libretto of the original 1957 Broadway musical, written by Arthur Laurents with music by Leonard Bernstein, words by Stephen Sondheim and concept, direction and choreography by Jerome Robbins. Justin Pecks, Tony winner, will choreograph the musical numbers of the film. Gustavo Dudamel will direct the soundtrack, while David Newman (Anastasia) will arrange the soundtrack.

How long are you waiting for the film? Tell us in the comments!

SOURCE: 20th Century Studios


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

853
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
706
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
688
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
608
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
572
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
466
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
463
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
462
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
362
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
359
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top