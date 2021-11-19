West Side Story: a special look from Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated musical

20th Century Studios invites us to enjoy a special look with unreleased footage taken from Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story coming to theaters on December 16th.

Directed by the legendary Academy Award-winning director Steven Spielberg starting with the Pulitzer Prize screenplay (and Tony Award winner) Tony Kushner, West Side Story tells the story that has now become a classic of fierce rivalries and youthful love affairs in the New York of 1957.

This new version of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle ( Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Schrank), Brian d’Arcy James (agent Krupke) and Rita Moreno (Valentina).

The film, a 20th Century Studios production, will hit theaters distributed by The Walt Disney Company on December 16th.

