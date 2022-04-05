‘West Side Story’ Actress Rachel Zegler Shares an Update on Disney’s Live-Action Movie ‘Snow White’

Disney’s portfolio of live-action remakes is constantly growing. One of his next remakes is Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, which features Rachel Zegler in the title role. Zegler, who recently starred in the Steven Spielberg film West Side Storyis playing the Disney princess and recently provided an update on how the project is going.

Rachel Zegler’s career soars after ‘West Side Story’

In Spielberg’s remake of West Side StoryZegler plays Maria, a Puerto Rican girl who has a doomed romance with Tony (Ansel Elgort), a rival gang member. Although Zegler herself was not nominated for an Academy Award, she received much praise from critics, with many calling her a standout. She is also her debut role in the movie, which makes it even more impressive.

Since her performance, she has been cast as Snow White in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake. Zegler will also be joining the DC Universe in Shazam: Fury of the Gods. Recently, the actor was cast in the lead voice role in Bewitchedan animated musical project from Skydance Animation and Apple Original Films.

Rachel Zegler Provides Update on Upcoming Disney Movie ‘Snow White’

Zegler recently appeared at the Grammys, where he performed a version of “Somewhere” by West Side Story alongside Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt, and Leslie Odom, Jr. The performance took place during the In Memoriam segment in honor of the late Stephen Sondheim, who wrote the lyrics for West Side Story.

Before the Grammys, Zegler spoke with ME! On the red carpet. The actor provided an update on the Disney movie and also said that he still can’t believe that he can play a Disney princess.

“It’s going very, very well,” Zegler said. “We’re having so much fun on set, it’s so magical. And every day I pinch myself because I’m a fucking Disney princess, it’s so stupid.”

Joining Zegler in the Snow White cast is Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and Andrew Burnap as a new character named Jonathan. The Disney film is directed by Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer) and written by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson.

‘Snow White’ is the latest Disney movie to receive a live-action remake

Zegler joins a long list of actors who have brought other Disney characters to life. Other live action remakes made by Disney so far include Aladdin, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beastand mulan. While not all of these films have been well received, they have all been huge box office successes, with some even grossing over a billion dollars worldwide.

In addition to White as snowDisney has other remake projects on the way. Another highly anticipated movie is The little Mermaid with Halle Bailey as Ariel. the cast for The little Mermaid also includes Javier Bardem as King Triton, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and Jonah Hauer-King as Eric.

Other projects on the way are also pinocchiostarring Tom Hanks, peter pan and wendy, Herculesand Lilo and Stitch. Snow White currently does not have an official release date.

