West Side Story and other 2021 musicals

When you think of musicals, you often make a mistake and think of a certain desire for lightness. In fact, drama abounds among classic musicals. And so, in many ways, it also happens in 2021, the year in which the genre registers a certain concentration, with a real autumn peak. There have been so many postponements in the pandemic that it is difficult to say whether this train of musicals was born as a result of them, or rather due to the accumulation of delays, or to respond to an objective desire for this specific type of cinema; those who love the category are limited to being happy and getting involved in the classic rediscovered cartoon that has come to the sequel, with important directing signatures and cast worthy of several Oscar nominations.

According to the good placement in the Golden Globe nominations of West Side Story, Steven Spielberg’s first experience in the genre on the trail of the film of the same name which in 1961 won 10 gold statuettes (and the most awarded musical record ever), the preconditions for an Oscar run similar to the exciting one that made fans dream of La La Land (and then A star is born) there are all. So much so that it is almost a shame not to see its author, Damien Chazelle, participate, who already before, with the success of Whiplash he had given new life to the genre, relaunching it in a more bare, less Hollywood-like form, a simple drama with important musical inserts. One of the few authors to bring the musical also to take the form of a streaming series (with The Eddy, of which he took care of the production and partially the direction and the screenplay for Netflix).

In a 2021 without his new projects, Spielberg will play the lion’s share, who was missing to hoard prizes now only in a work of this type. His commitment, to renew a classic among the classics, putting it in dialogue with the tensions of our days, while keeping it in the past.

His West Side Story, with Sing 2, sequel to a successful Disney hit with a group of zoomorphic stars (as per its best tradition) e the voice of Scarlett Johansson ready to make us sing in chorus (between lacirmoni) I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For of U2, however, it is only the (Christmas) summa of a musical sequence started months before, which in November came out with three (crazy) author variants: Tick, tick… boom! by Lin-Manuel Miranda with an unpublished Andrew Garfield (who tells us about it in GQ on newsstands), Annette by Leos Carax (with Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard) e Dear Evan Hansen by Stephen Chbosky (with Ben Platt and Jualianne Moore). In order: the incredible life story of the author of Rent brought to the Netflix big screen by the best-selling author (and Pulitzer Prize-winning dramaturgy) Hamilton, here at his first film direction (and already protagonist of the 2021 scene of the musical for an adaptation of another cult of his, Dreaming in New York – In The Heights, released last June); a new visionary film by an imaginative author (which, not surprisingly, won the award for best director at Cannes); the cinema version of a new contemporary classic based on the search for himself and the redemption of an impossible-to-bear grief of a student with a profound anxiety disorder.

In September, however, Everyone’s talking about Jamie successfully introduced Amazon Prime Video subscribers to the true story of the first teenage drag queen, who proudly began her high school journey. Unlucky, however, the landing in the rooms of Music, Sia’s first authored film, deemed too ambitious and inaccurate (if not disrespectful) in describing the world of notes of its protagonist, an autistic girl.

Biopic, but obviously chock full of music, Respect instead it allowed us to retrace the successes (and unfortunately also the many tragedies) of the life of Aretha Franklin, played here by Jennifer Hudson. While Camila Cabello in the role of Cinderella and Billy Porter in those of the blue fairy, have given new music and luster (not to say life) to one of the most loved fairy tales of all time, bringing it to a more contemporary version and more on the side of women.

This year, then, we did not miss the dark, horror side of the genre with Last night in Soho (protagonists the great interpreters of the miniseries The chess queen and the film Jojo Rabbit, Ana Taylor – Joy and Thomasin McKenzie).

The holidays that will keep us at rest for a while at home are a good time to recover them, if not almost all of them in streaming movie nights with the family (when not really in theaters, with all the emotion of the big screen). If already released on DVD or Blu-ray they are also an excellent gift.

