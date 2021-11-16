“West Side Story” and “The King’s Man” dates announced

“West Side Story” and “The King’s Man – The Origins”: announced the new release dates in Italian cinemas.

The two Disney Company films will arrive for the holiday season

“West Side Story”, the film adaptation of the musical directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, and “The King’s Man – The Origins”, the 20th Century Studios feature film directed by Matthew Vaughn, will arrive on December 23, 2021, respectively. January 5, 2022 in Italian cinemas, distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia.

West Side Story: film adaptation of the well-known musical

Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, “West Side Story” tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love affairs in 1957 New York. reinterpretation of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía) , Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d’Arcy James (Agent Krupke) and Rita Moreno (in the role of Valentina, owner of the shop where Tony works). Moreno, one of only three artists to win Academy Awards®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Tony® and Peabody, is also one of the film’s executive producers.

The King’s Man – The origins: a fight against time to stop the war

The worst tyrants and criminal minds in history decide to collaborate for the sole purpose of unleashing a war with devastating results in terms of human lives. just one man going out of his way to stop them, in an incredible race against timei.

“The King’s Man – The Origins” reveals the birth of the first independent intelligence agency. The film is directed by Matthew Vaughn and stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance.

Maria Grazia Bosu

11/16/2021