West Side Story, because some parts of the film are in Spanish

In the new big screen adaptation of West Side Story there are many passages in which the characters they speak in unsubtitled Spanish. This is done by the Puerto Rican protagonists of the film, an adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name that harks back more to the original source than to the film made in 1961. This characteristic of the Italian adaptation is not an oversight and indeed, faithfully follows the choices made by the director Steven Spielberg for the US version of the film.

It is not even the first time that in recent years a director has decided to have some characters speak in an unsubtitled foreign language to convey a precise message. In Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, for example, humans speak in unsubtitled Japanese, to convey the sense of misunderstanding between the human world and the animal world, each with a specific language but unable to understand the other.







There is also a specific reason behind the choice of Steven Spielberg. Not only that: with his film Spielberg has decided to keep what it has become the custom on Broadway, where West Side Story has long been represented with songs and dialogues in Spanish when Bernardo, Anita and Maria interact on stage.

Because West Side Story has parts in unsubtitled Spanish

Steven Spielberg’s choice is motivated by the desire to make the tensions between Sharks and Jets realistic, the two youth gangs facing each other on the West Side streets. Much of the dramatic implications told in West Side Story are caused by the inability of the two sides to communicate with each other and see beyond their differences, relying on the situation of profound social injustice that unites them.

20 Century HD Even in Italian the lines of the Sharks in Spanish are not subtitled

There language barrier is one of the reasons why Jets and Sharks are wary of each other. For those who do not speak Spanish, following the dialogue between Puerto Ricans will elicit a reaction of poor understanding and estrangement which will make it easier to understand the misunderstandings that will lead to the film’s tragic ending.

For the Spanish-speaking audience (an increasingly large slice of the US population) seeing the protagonists on the big screen speaking their own language without subtitles is also a form of recognition and representation very strong, that the Latin population often complains of being scarce in US films.

The controversy over West Side Story

This strong choice by Steven Spielberg sparked a lively debate and numerous controversies. In fact, some viewers felt excluded from the film because they were unable to understand all the dialogues of the film due to the absence of subtitles. Conservative media have attacked Spielberg’s choice of “exclude” the US public who does not know Spanish from full understanding of the film.

20 Century HD The jokes in Spanish are a minority and the film follows easily

However, it should be remembered that Spanish is spoken and understood by a significant portion of the American population. Not only that: in fact the parts spoken in Spanish are a distinct minority of the film and the unsubtitled lines are always followed by a quick round of exchanges in English, which makes it very easy to follow the plot of the film even without understanding Spanish. In fact Spielberg effectively portrays the reality of Maria, Anita and Bernardo, who continually jump from English to Spanish, suspended between two cultures and identities without being able to fully belong to any of hers.

We must not forget that in the United States the plot of West Side Story is known to the vast majority of the population, being a musical and a very popular film. Knowing the story already makes it even easier to follow the thread of the narrative, even if some lines are not understood.

The Italian edition of West Side Story

The Italian edition of the film follows the directorial choices made in the original. The parts in Spanish therefore remain and are not subtitled. As for the songs, however, they remain in the original English version but they are subtitled.