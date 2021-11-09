West Side Story by Spielberg: the new trailer and previews

But above all a leap of the “dark” for the director who tries his hand at his first musical in a historical moment in which the public, like the thud of Cats by Tom Hooper has shown, he does not particularly have the musical in his heart so much as to forgive any slip. But Steven Spielberg is more than just a director: he is, rightfully so, American cinema embodied. His ability to create worlds, to build and reconstruct them, his reading of reality is what has shaped the cinematic aesthetic of the last 50 years. To prove it, the extended trailer of the West Side Story remake has arrived in which nothing, absolutely nothing, seems out of place. It has been difficult to evaluate the quality of the film for a few minutes, but we can say one thing without fear of denial: it makes the eyes widen with wonder. Look below to believe.

Ansel Elgort Photo by Niko Tavernise

To support the director a cast of big stars in front of and behind the camera: Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d ‘Arcy James (Agent Krupke) and also Rita Moreno who returns to the musical which, in 1961, gave her the Oscar for best supporting actress.

Rachel Zegler Photo by Niko Tavernise

The screenplay for the musical was named the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Awards Tony Kushner while Justin Peck, also a Tony winner, choreographed the film. We are therefore ready to return to the United States of 1957 to tell the story of a troubled love in the wake of the divisions between the various communities that lived in New York and return to sing “Maria”. The West Side Story remake will hit theaters on December 10, 2021.