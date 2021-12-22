“West Side Story” by Steven Spielberg

Did we feel the need for a remake of a classic in the history of cinema (with 10 Oscars in the pocket, a record for a musical)?

West Side Story in 1968 directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins was the vcinematic version of the musical (1957) with libretto by Arthur Laurents, words by Stephen Sondheim and music by Leonard Bernstein, loosely based on William Shakespeare’s tragedy Romeo and Juliet.

There is no Verona in the background, but the slums of post-war New York; a battlefield where the white Jets gang and the Puerto Rican Sharks challenge each other for the domination of the territory.

Hot heads that bite each other with pugli and knives. When one of the Jets, Tony (Ansel Elgort), falls in love with Maria (Rachel Zegler), the sister of the leader of the Sharks, in return, their respective clans do not accept this love story. The two lovers dream of escaping together. But.



The white leader Riff (applause for the excellent Mike Faist, already winner of a Tony Award, a prestigious Broadway award) incites the decisive confrontation, whatever the cost, with the Puerto Ricans, especially with their boss Bernardo (David Alvarez).

Everything is ready, in this way, for an intercultural tragedy of love and death to take place.



It had been more than 10 years that Steven Spielberg had the dream of the remake of West Side Story. It is his first musical and he seems to have done nothing else so far.

To answer the initial question (was there really a need for this remake?): With the adaptation of the screenplay by Tony Kushner and the vintage Technicolor photography (from oscar) by Janusz Kaminski, Maestro Steven Spielberg remembers how cinema is made old-fashioned, with innovation that knows how to respect the original spirit.



West Side Story version 2021 is a daring, not perfect and does not want to be, but a refined and solemn homage to a classic that wanted, and was able, to tell through immortal songs, realism and fantasy (fist fights in the street and ballet choreography), the serious problems of juvenile delinquency, the climate of hatred and ethnic intolerance.

The choreography is by Justin Peck, the costumes by Paul Tazewell, the sets by Adam Stockhausen.

Thanks to them, Steven Spielberg managed to preserve the cutting edge, the original charm of the musical and to convey a new aesthetic with modern technology.

The streets of New York are transformed into a stage where artists explode, with vocal emotions and scenic fluidity, who (forgive us) seen only in photography have left us perplexed in our comparing them to the charisma of Natalie Wood (Maria), George Chakiris (Bernardo), Richard Beymer (Tony).

The West Side Story Spielberg’s does not take the place of its dazzling predecessor, on the contrary, it gives it more energy and makes you want to (re) see it.