West Side Story by Steven Spielberg, here’s the trailer

The adaptation that the great director draws from one of the most famous musicals in history, on the troubled love of young Maria and Tony in a New York divided by racial hatred, arrives in December

Fans of the musical can breathe a sigh of relief: after a cult like Cats was brought to the cinema last year with disastrous results, here come the first images of West Side Story adapted to the big screen from Steven Spielberg. And the result, at least from the anticipation provided with the first official trailer, seems worthy of the career of the great director. In fact, we are talking about one of the most famous musicals in history, first produced in 1957 with music by Leonard Bernstein, libretto by Arthur Laurents and Stephen Sondheim. There had already been one film version, signed in 1961 by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, but this new project seems to take everything to another scale.

As you can see in the clip, the original story is re-proposed, freely inspired by the Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare: we are in 1950s on the Upper West Side, a multi-ethnic and working-class neighborhood in New York, where it arrives for the first time Maria, a young Puerto Rican played by the rookie Rachel Zegler. During a dance the girl falls in love with a young American named Tony, which has the face of Ansel Elgort (Blame the stars, Baby Driver) but their love is made impossible by the rivalry between two youth gangs, the Sharks of Puerto Rican origin and i Jets which are white instead. The two will have to face challenges and prejudices trying to make their feelings triumph over hatred and discrimination.

In the cast of this new West Side Story we see many actors, especially young people, such as Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll and Brian d’Arcy James, but there will also be the return of Rita Moreno, the great actress who had also taken part in the 1961 film. The script that adapts the libretto of the musical is signed by Tony Kushner, known for the work Angels in America and historical collaborator of Spielberg in films such as Munich And Lincoln. Scheduled for release in 2020 but then postponed for Covid, the film will finally debut on next December and some will appear in his soundtrack unforgettable songs like Tonight, Maria, America, I Feel Pretty And A Boy Like That.