West Side Story by Steven Spielberg: review

“Life is all right in America”

“If you’re all white in America“

This song is still as creepy and beautiful as the day it was written by Stephen Sondheim And Leonard Bernstein. Anita’s provocative energy and Bernardo’s realist cynicism make these characters so alive on a stage that Steven Spielberg not afraid to expand, his camera drags us into a whirlwind of feet, arms, lips wide open, recalling Bob Fosse’s work in Sweet Charity. It’s the cinema, baby! without fear of its musical status.

Spielberg is also magnificent in his humble being, he knows how to preserve and refer to those elements already perfect in 1961, such as the iconic opening whistle or the blocks of colors that stand out in Maria’s apartment.

Tony Kushner, the screenwriter, honors the text, its alterations are subtle, enriches the background and while capturing the innocence and good heart of Mary, Rachel Zegler radiates a charm and intelligence that transform her character into something more than an innocent sweetheart.

Kushner and Spielberg have an extra insight when they let the conversations that shake Maria’s home life take place, at least to a significant extent, in Spanish; without subtitles the viewer is forced to an even greater immersion, in the discomfort of those who still do not speak our language fluently, whatever it may be, trying to adapt to a new land that is not always so welcoming. The staging of Gee, Officer Krupke by the Jets no longer takes place on the street in front of Doc’s paint shop but in a police station, plunging the viewer back into an annoying situation, perhaps Puerto Ricans would not have felt equally safe and boastful in the same context.

Unlike the West Side Story by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, the New York competing for the Jets and the Sharks is about to pass out, to be swept away, and Spielberg tells us this from the beginning, when with his room he falls between the bricks and the rocks of partially demolished buildings.

We are on a construction site rather than in a neighborhood, where the new and magnificent Lincoln Center will be built. What precisely is the territory that these two gangs are competing for? A field of ruins already won by bureaucrats and bulldozers.

Puerto Ricans are left with the pride of their anthem, La Borinquena, and to the Jets their triumphant song, so many kings on a pile of rubble.

On the verge of tragic implosion, history finally finds its positive balance, the hope of redemption is not annihilated by the tragedy but redeemed by the voice of Rita Moreno, the one who had been Anita in 1961 and has now turned into Valentina, Doc’s widow, a mentor to both sides. It is she who sings Somewhere giving meaning to the stories told.