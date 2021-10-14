West Side Story by Steven Spielberg: the plot, the cast and the release

The classic musical of 1957 inspired a new film directed by Steven Spielberg, a real icon of the big screen.

West Side Story will arrive in Italian cinemas during the month of December 2021: we immediately discover the plot, the cast and all the details.

The West Side Story

The new version of Steven Spielberg’s musical West Side Story tells the same story: the readjustment process didn’t require many changes. The numerous references to Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare are therefore still present. Puerto Rican immigrants Sharks, led by Bernardo, and the Americans Jets, led by Riff, are two gangs fighting to control West Side, a neighborhood on the New York island of Manhattan. Among the clashes emerges thelove. During an event attended by both gangs, Maria (Bernardo’s sister) e Tony (of the Jets) fall in love. What may seem like the beginning of a magical love story will however be shattered by the rivalry that persists between the two communities.

A scene from West Side Story. Source: The Walt Disney Company



The cast

The protagonists of West Side Story are played by two very young actors.

Ansel Elgort, class of '94, lends his face to Tony. This actor is best known for playing Augustus "Gus" Waters in the film The Fault of the Stars (2014, directed by Josh Boone). Additionally, he played the role of Caleb Prior in the films Divergent, The Divergent Series: Insurgent and The Divergent Series: Allegiant. Ansel Elgort has also starred in the following films: The Goldfinch, Billionaire Boys Club, Baby Driver – The Genius of Escape and The Gaze of Satan – Carrie. Maria, on the other hand, is played by Rachel Zegler (born in 2001). This very young actress, who also runs a YouTube channel, will soon star in Shazam too! Fury of the Gods, the film inspired by DC Comics characters. Rita Moreno (also one of the executive producers of the film) plays the role of Valentina, the owner of the shop where Tony works. This actress, in 1962, won the Academy Award, the Golden Globe and the Laurel Awards for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the film West Side Story (the 1961 version, directed by Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise). The other members of the cast I'm: Ariana DeBose: plays Anita;

David Alvarez: Bernardo;

Mike Faist: Riff;

Josh Andrés Rivera: Chino;

Ana Isabelle: Rosalía;

Corey Stoll: Lieutenant Schrank;

Brian d’Arcy James: Agent Krupke.

Director: Steven Spielberg

The reinterpretation of the musical was directed by Steven Spielberg, a director who has signed some of the most popular films in US cinema. The filmmaker announced plans to direct West Side Story in 2014. The screenwriter Tony Kushner (Munich and Lincoln), in 2017, announced that he had written the screenplay for West Side Story. Filming – shot in Manhattan, Harlem and Brooklyn – began in 2019. Steven Spielberg is one of the directors who contributed to the birth of the so-called “New Hollywood”, a period marked by a great renewal for the US cinema. This big screen genius has directed several films in cinema history: Saving Private Ryan (with whom he won the Academy Award for Best Director), Schindler’s List – Schindler’s List (Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Picture), The Shark, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Raiders of the Lost Ark , ET the extra-terrestrial, Jurassic Park and AI – Artificial intelligence. In 2018 he directed Ready Player One, the film adaptation of Ernest Cline’s novel.

West Side Story: the release date and the trailer

West Side Story, distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia, will arrive in Italian cinemas on December 16, 2021. There are therefore only a few months before fans can watch this feature film directed by Steven Spielberg. here is the official trailer:

From the musical to the big screen