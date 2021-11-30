News

West Side Story, enthusiastic reactions for Steven Spielberg’s remake

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman1 hour ago
0 20 4 minutes read

Postponed to December 23, the new film adaptation of the classic musical West Side Story realized by Steven Spielberg had an exclusive premiere in the States, in New York. Which seems to have conquered all the critics intervened, confirming the incredible talent of the director and the strength of the classic from 1957: The best way to pay homage to the recently deceased author of the original texts, Stephen Sondheim.

Stephen Sondheim, author of West Side Story and Sweeney Todd, has died

On twitter a chorus of praise was overturned, for all, or almost all, since more than one highlighted in that of Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver, Blame the stars) a weaker performance than the others.

West Side Story, the trailer and poster of Steven Spielberg’s first musical

The reinterpretation scripted by Tony Kushner (Angels in America) which marks Steven Spielberg’s first time in the musical, is also played by Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d’Arcy James (Agent Krupke) e Rita Moreno (in the role of Valentina, owner of the shop where Tony works).

Steven Spielberg behind the scenes in the West Side Story featurette

Here are some of the reactions following the premiere:

Ahead, Brent Lang by Variety, which in addition to defining the film “Bold and moving” underlined the drama of the interpretations of America and Somewhere. While not enthusiastic about Ansel Elgort’s “flat” performance, he already considers the film and its cast to be heading towards the next Oscars.

The colleague of / Film, Chris Evangelista, remembers how long Steven Spielberg talked about the desire to do a musical and, given the result *phenomenal*, it was worth the wait. A “high-level Spielberg”.

Surprised to have enjoyed the film – and the “incredible” performances of Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno and David Alvarez (not Elgort) – Robert Daniels he points out that the skin color of the Puerto Ricans on stage was too “pale”.

There Esther Zuckerman by Thrillist reiterates the obvious, applauding the talent of Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner:

While his colleague Emma Stefansky quotes the “Kaminsky method”Confessing that he felt the desire to immortalize every shot of the film

Jesse Hassenger of The AV Club instead complains above all that Steven Spielberg currently has no plans to make any other musicals

“A triumph” and a love letter to New York City, for Erik Davis by Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes …

… below, other scattered reactions taken from twitter


Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman1 hour ago
0 20 4 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Facebook changes its name – Donna Moderna

October 22, 2021

Francesco Vignati signs the lights of the musical “Pretty woman” – Chronicle

September 28, 2021

The 10 most impressive revelations of ‘Controlling Britney Spears’

October 9, 2021

Tales of Cinema – The Mystery of Sleepy Hollow by Tim Burton

August 31, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button