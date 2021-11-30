West Side Story, enthusiastic reactions for Steven Spielberg’s remake

Postponed to December 23, the new film adaptation of the classic musical West Side Story realized by Steven Spielberg had an exclusive premiere in the States, in New York. Which seems to have conquered all the critics intervened, confirming the incredible talent of the director and the strength of the classic from 1957: The best way to pay homage to the recently deceased author of the original texts, Stephen Sondheim.

On twitter a chorus of praise was overturned, for all, or almost all, since more than one highlighted in that of Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver, Blame the stars) a weaker performance than the others.

The reinterpretation scripted by Tony Kushner (Angels in America) which marks Steven Spielberg’s first time in the musical, is also played by Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d’Arcy James (Agent Krupke) e Rita Moreno (in the role of Valentina, owner of the shop where Tony works).

Here are some of the reactions following the premiere:

Ahead, Brent Lang by Variety, which in addition to defining the film “Bold and moving” underlined the drama of the interpretations of America and Somewhere. While not enthusiastic about Ansel Elgort’s “flat” performance, he already considers the film and its cast to be heading towards the next Oscars.

Steven Spielberg’s #westsidestory is bold and stirring. The best parts are Tony Kushner’s book and the dramatic reimagining of classic numbers such as “America” ​​and “Somewhere.” Ansel was a bit flat, but the rest of the cast is great and it feels like an #Oscars contender. pic.twitter.com/PAYJcoVAfZ – Brent Lang (@BrentALang) November 30, 2021

The colleague of / Film, Chris Evangelista, remembers how long Steven Spielberg talked about the desire to do a musical and, given the result *phenomenal*, it was worth the wait. A “high-level Spielberg”.

WEST SIDE STORY is * phenomenal. * Steven Spielberg has been talking about making a musical for almost his entire career, and this was worth the wait. This is top-tier Spielberg. – Chris Evangelista (@ cevangelista413) November 30, 2021

Surprised to have enjoyed the film – and the “incredible” performances of Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno and David Alvarez (not Elgort) – Robert Daniels he points out that the skin color of the Puerto Ricans on stage was too “pale”.

A shocker: I didn’t dislike Spielberg’s #WestSideStory. It’s not a patch on the original (what is?). People’s skin are rendered way too pale. And the VFX is jarring. But Ariana DeBose and her evocative eyes were incredible. So were Rita Moreno and David Alvarez. Ansel? Eh. pic.twitter.com/OwEPlVuv4L – Robert Daniels (@ 812filmreviews) November 30, 2021

There Esther Zuckerman by Thrillist reiterates the obvious, applauding the talent of Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner:

it’s sort like you shouldn’t underestimate steven spielberg and tony kushner – Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) November 30, 2021

While his colleague Emma Stefansky quotes the “Kaminsky method”Confessing that he felt the desire to immortalize every shot of the film

WEST SIDE STORY: when every frame of your movie looks like something you’d hang on the walls of your home that’s The Kaminski Method – 🐛 Emma Stefansky 🐛 (@stefabsky) November 30, 2021

Jesse Hassenger of The AV Club instead complains above all that Steven Spielberg currently has no plans to make any other musicals

I was hoping that WEST SIDE STORY (2021) would sate my decades-long desire for Spielberg to do a musical. Alas, it is so beautifully shot and staged, such an absolute schooling of the usual musical directors, that I fear I now want him to make two or three more. – Jesse Hassenger (@rockmarooned) November 30, 2021

“A triumph” and a love letter to New York City, for Erik Davis by Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes …

Steven Spielberg’s #WestSideStory is a TRIUMPH! It’s beautiful & brilliantly photographed – a real love letter to NYC w / a tremendous ensemble cast who truly redefine this classic story for a new generation. Shout outs to @rachelzegler & @ArianaDeBose who CRUSH it in this film. pic.twitter.com/9wJbUJclnV – Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 30, 2021

… below, other scattered reactions taken from twitter

I saw the new West Side Story tonight and WOW it is spectacular. Sweeping, emotional, remarkable staging, each shot looks like a painting, and I swear I didn’t breathe until the credits. – Alex Wyse (@alexwyse) November 29, 2021

I’m in awe at how phenomenal WEST SIDE STORY is. Steven Spielberg makes it look easy – but every frame of this film is him at the top of his game. There’s not a misstep – figuratively or literally. Oh, and @rachelzegler is about to be one of the biggest stars on the planet. pic.twitter.com/9tZ0yZpPBj – Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) November 30, 2021

WEST SIDE STORY: If it’s not quite essential, it’s still tremendously entertaining. Vivid, beautiful work from our greatest living American moviemaker. Invigorating choice to have subtitle-less Spanish comprise ~ 40% of dialogue. David Alvarez is the breakout, but everyone’s aces. – Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) November 30, 2021