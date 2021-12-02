West Side Story, here is Steven Spielberg’s latest magic: a wonderful new film that surpasses all expectations – The trailer

To unite the myth of West Side Story with the talent of Steven Spielberg it is a memory of family belonging and the obsession with a record. Of course it was the extraordinary soundtrack composed by Leonard Bernstein on texts by Stephen Sondheim (unfortunately passed away a few days ago) and booklet by Arthur Laurents. “I couldn’t stop singing those songs I learned by heart, drawing my father’s anger when I got on the table and chanted ‘dad was a bastard!'”.

Memory and belonging: two founding pillars for the director of Schindler’s List. The first is pure vital identity, the second refers to an extended family, beyond time and space, in the real and in the fantastic. But also to the great American history. Spielberg and West Side Story participate in the same substance, respectively embodying the Definition of cinema and musical Made in USA. In summary, the American cultural heritage. These premises would be enough to give a foretaste of the cinematic reworking work signed by Spielberg on the theatrical masterpiece conceived, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins inaugurated in Broadway in 1957 and also became a masterpiece for cinema in 1961 for the direction of Robert Wise (with Robbins himself), winner 10 Oscars. And instead the little pleasure of the eve is soon set aside, because the vision of Spielberg’s West Side Story exceeds this waiting in absolute wonder and magic.

The main reason is simple. The great Cincinnati filmmaker made “his own” a pre-existing masterpiece, in other words, created a new film disguised as a remake. Proving that the musical is part of his blood (and not just because of his parents they were musicians ..). After all, even WSS, already changed in a thousand versions by anyone, is Shakespeare moved to Manhattan’s Upper West Side in the late 1950s: the above infinity is matter of the stories that transcend time.

This has been made possible thanks to a subtle, secret and “internal” transformation work which, while preserving the original “unique and unrepeatable” material, has revitalized it through a fresh and truthful perspective. It is the director himself who explains well the genesis and meaning of “his” West Side Story: “We wanted to discover our voice to make this new film the same and distinctly different at the same timeor. We didn’t want to fix something that wasn’t broken, but we had to justify our need to tell the same story again ”. Note: far from being maiestatis, the plural indicates the creative and productive plurality of cinema (a sacred concept for Spielberg) but also specifically to the screenwriter Tony Kushner (with whom he has previously worked for Munich And Lincoln) who was able to re-write an eternal tale for the contemporary public without ever distorting its deep meaning.

Obviously West Side Story did not “need” a remake, if anything the opposite is true: it is the filmmaker who feels the need to revitalize it, to illuminate it with a personal light. And what is more personal for Steven Spielberg than the rereading of history, filtering from it the elements of authenticity, humanity and truth?

Here above appear the three keywords to interpret Spielberg’s gesture on Robbins’ musical: from the cast (Puerto Ricans are all Latinos actors) to the sets, from the shots to the way the characters relate to each other and in the space put on and off the screen, up to a New York (absolute co-star of the film) never so real. The new dialogues written by Kushner (in English and Spanish equally coexisting because “the US is a bilingual nation, let’s be aware of it!”) perfectly tune in to the intact musical column and the Zeitgeist (the “spirit of the times”) of that 1957 in which the Lincoln Square and San Juan Hill neighborhoods were changing skin. At stake was the conquest of a territory literally engulfed by the rubble of buildings that gave way to future gentrification. Hence the ferocious guerrilla warfare between the Jets and the Sparks: it is not just the racial question (which is much more accentuated in Spielberg’s reading) but above all the survival of a system that would have canceled both. “The kids had to be authentic, pale, hungry, you wanted them real, almost neorealistic,” explains the director. “The harshness of urban poverty at the end of the 1950s had different characteristics from the contemporary one, it being understood that even today the States suffer from extreme poverty. Whites and Latins are fighting for a territory that is about to be destroyed, the new city is about to be born and they don’t want to belong to this rubble ”. And such “rubble” – as well as every detail of the film – illuminated by the objectives of the genius Janusz Kamiński they are unforgettable.

But then there is also the other side of the coin, the aspect of West Side Story that has moved audiences around the world for sixty years: Love & Death. It was complex, if not impossible, to find new interpreters for the two protagonist couples who would return every sentimental glimpse crossed in the short time span of the dramaturgy. With a casting work extended to every corner of the planet, Spielberg and his team found the authenticity they were looking for in young performers each capable of giving their own voice to characters (finally) made “round and deep” by Kushner’s pen: Ansel Elgort (formerly Baby Driver) is a Tony who knows how to give depth to his torment, the talented rookie Rachel Zegler reveals a sweet and modern Mary, David Alvarez well embodies the machismo and fragility of Bernardo and finally Ariana DeBose manages to decline a personal Anita without disfiguring in front of Rita Moreno who, last but not least, joined the cast of Spielberg in a role created especially for her. The Puerto Rican actress, who marks the continuity with the 1961 film, plays Valentina, Doc’s widow who we remember being the grocer who helps Tony to reinstate himself after prison. The meeting scene between Valentina / Moreno and Anita / DeBose after the rape, a pure invention of Kushner / Spielberg, is one of the most poignant moments of the film, the tangible sign of magically integrated tradition and renewal.

Alongside them, and a cast that overall includes the debut of over 50 very young performers all dancing, singers and never overacting, it is right to point out the young actor Mike Faist in the role of Riff: perhaps the most surprising of all. Ultimately West Side Story, which flows like a breath in its 156 minutes, is a symphony of beauty and truth that respects and gives new light to the original. S.will hit theaters for Disney on December 23rd.