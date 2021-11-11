West Side Story: here is the new official poster

Released the new official poster of the awaited remake of Steven Spielberg, West Side Story. The film will be released in Italian cinemas starting December 16.

Set in 1950s New York, West Side Story tells the rivalry between two gangs of teenagers: the Sharks and the Jets. In this climate of hatred, Tony (Ansel Elgort), a former Jets and best friend of their boss, Riff, falls in love with Maria (Rachel Zegler), sister of Bernardo, the leader of the Sharks.

Here is the new official poster published by 20th Century Studios!

West Side Story from Steven Spielberg is a remake of the musical released in 1961. Directed by Jerome Robbins And Robert Wise, the film saw in the cast Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno, Richard Beymer, Russ Tamblyn, George Chakiris. There Moreno, which in 1962 won theOscar for Best Supporting Actress for the role of Anita, she has a completely different role in this new adaptation.

West Side Story, taken from the musical of the same name written by Arthur Laurents, was adapted from Tony Kushner, longtime collaborator of Steven Spielberg.

Below is the first Official Teaser Trailer.

