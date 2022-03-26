West Side Story, La La Land and other musicals made into movies that triumphed at the Oscars

The most important gala in the world of cinema will celebrate its 94th edition this March 27. The hollywood academy prepares to deliver 23 statuettes at the famous Dolby Theater. Throughout the history of Oscar awards There have been several musicals made into films that have been successful. Among them are La La Land, Oliver, My Fair Lady, The Sound of Music and West Side Story.

Westside Story (1961)

Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins’ romantic musical film is based on the story of Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare, but adapted to the period. Maria (Natalie Wood) and Tony (Richard Beymer) are two young lovers who belong to warring New York gangs. This musical was nominated for 11 Oscars, of which it won 10: best film, best director, best supporting actress, best supporting actor, best soundtrackbest photography, best production direction, best costume design, best editing and best sound.

The new ‘West Side Story’ (2021) by Steven Spielberg has 7 nominations including best film and best direction.

La La Land (2016)

The romantic musical directed by Damien Chazelle and starring Emma Stone (Mia) and Ryan Gosling (Sebastian) had 14 nominations, matching the marks of All About Eve (1950) and titanica (1997). Finally, they achieved 6 statuettes: best actress, best director, best soundtrackBest Original Song, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design.

Stone won the award for best leading actress and Chazelle was chosen the best director in a ceremony with a confusing ending. The creators of the musical took to the stage of the Dolby Theater to celebrate and give their speeches of thanks for being awarded the award for best film. But, after looking at the paper in the red envelope, they realized that it had been a mistake, and the statuette was for moonlit.

Enlarge Emma Stone, winner of the 2017 Oscar Award for Best Leading Actress for La La Land.

My Fair Lady (1964)

This George Cukor musical is Based on the play “Pygmalion” Irish writer George Bernard Shaw. The romance tells how on a rainy London night in 1912, Henry Higgins (Rex Harrison) falls in love with the violet seller, Eliza Doolittle (Audrey Hepburn). The musical was made with 8 statuettes among the 12 to which they aspired. my fair lady won the following awards: best film, best director, best actor, best sound, best costume, best production direction, best cinematography and best soundtrack.

Smiles and Tears (1965)

“The Sound of Music” is the original name of the musical directed by Robert Wise and starring Julie Andrews (Maria). The young woman leaves the novitiate to become the governess of the seven children of Captain Von Trapp, a widowed and authoritarian man. María manages to bring joy back to the house and gain the affection of the children. Smiles and Tears won 5 Oscar Awards, including best film, best director, best sound, best editing and best soundtrack.

Oliver! (1968)

This film by Carol Reed is based on a musical with the same name by Lionel Bart, which, in turn, was based on the novel by Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens. Oliver (Mark Lester) is an orphan boy who arrives in London after running away from the orphanage where he lives. In the London capital he is taken in by a gang of criminals led by a pickpocket. The musical won 5 Oscar Awards: best film, best director, best production direction, best sound and best soundtrack.