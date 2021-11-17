West Side Story, new Italian release date for Steven Spielberg’s musical!

The cinema of recent years has by now accustomed us to various slips and displacements: also West Side Story, the highly anticipated Steven Spielberg remake of one of the most famous musicals in history, must therefore comply with this law. Right now, in fact, 20th Century Fox has updated the Italian release date of the film.

Do not worry, however: this time the wait seems destined to lengthen by a few days, ending up presenting the film as a very welcome Christmas present. According to the latest updates, the Spielberg musical presented to us in recent weeks by the last trailer of West Side Story will arrive in our cinemas no longer on December 16 this year, but on the next December 23rd.

An anti-eve in the sign of the musical, therefore, thanks to a film that will inevitably be called upon to confront a real Broadway totem (as well as with one of the most successful cinematographic transpositions in this sense, namely that of 1961 signed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins). In addition to directed by Spielberg, we remind you, West Side Story will also be able to count on the acting and singing rehearsals of Ansel Egort and Rachel Zegler, respectively in the role of Tony and Maria.

What are your expectations for this film? Do you believe it will live up to theoriginal from ’61? Let us know in the comments! Here, meanwhile, you will find the new West Side Story posters.