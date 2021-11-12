West Side Story: online a special look for the new film by Steven Spielberg

20th Century Studios has released a new “Special Look” trailer for the upcoming adaptation of Steven Spielberg of the classic 1957 musical, West Side Story.

For those who are fasting from musicals, West Side Story tells the story of forbidden love between two teenagers: Tony, played by Ansel Elgort, and Maria, played by the rookie Rachel Zegler. The story also revolves around the rivalry between two street gangs, i Jets they Sharks, who are of two different ethnic origins.

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story special look

Below you can take a look at the special look which, despite being mostly composed of scenes from the teaser trailer, also shows some sequences that have remained unpublished until today:

Jets members include Anybodys (Ezra Menas), Mouthpiece (Ben Cook), Action (Sean Harrison Jones) the Jets leader Riff (Mike Faist) and Baby John (Patrick Higgins). Then there are the Sharks, including the brother and leader of Maria Bernardo (David Alvarez), Quique (Julius Anthony Rubio), Chago (Ricardo Zayas), Chino (Josh Andrés Rivera), Braulio (Sebastian Serra) and Pipo (Carlos Sánchez Falú).

The film also stars Ariana DeBose (Anita), Ana Isabelle (Rosalia), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d’Arcy James (Agent Krupke) and Curtiss Cook (Abe).

Speaking of adapting history to modern times, Spielberg explained: “This story is not just a product of its time, but that time is back, and it is back with a kind of social anger. I really wanted to tell that Puerto Rican and New York experience about immigration to this country and the struggle to earn a living, to have children and to fight the obstacles of xenophobia and racial prejudice ”.

The screenplay for the film comes from the playwright of Angels in America, Tony Kushner, who previously worked with Spielberg in Monk And Lincoln, who explained that he had to “Create an updated story that keeps the songs familiar but incorporates them into a more realistic urban landscape.”

West Side Story will be released in theaters with the stars and stripes on December 10, 2021.

