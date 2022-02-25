West Side Story, Red and Moon Knight: Here’s what’s coming to Disney Plus in March 2022

When we are already in the countdown of February, Disney Plus announced its release schedule for next March.

As anticipated during the third month of this year, streaming will add three striking productions to its catalog in Latin America. First, starting March 2, Disney Plus subscribers will be able to watch West Side Storythe new film by Steven Spielberg that is currently in the running in several categories (including Best Picture) at the next edition of the Oscar Awards.

In addition, during March the premiere of NetPixar’s new bet and, after a couple of weeks without new content, Marvel Studios fans will once again receive a new installment of the MCU with Moon Knight at the end of the month.

And while those are the highlights, here’s the original content offering coming to Disney Plus in March:

West Side Story – March 2

Net – March 11th

cheaper per dozen – March 18th

more than robots – March 18th

Parallel universes – 23 of March

Mickey Mouse’s Marvelous Spring – March 25th

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2u ( Sour: The Movie ) – March 25th

Hugging the Panda: Behind Red – March 11th

Mickey Mouse Funhouse – March 2

the savior brothers – 23 of March

Moon Knight (episode 1) – March 30

As you can see, unlike what will happen in Canada, for now the Disney+ plans in Latin America do not include series like Daredevil and the other releases of non-original content include films such as Ole: Ferdinand’s journey (March 25) and a documentary with Gal Gadot (March 9).