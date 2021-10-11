West Side Story | Release, plot and cast of the new film by Steve Spielberg

FLORENCE – Steven Spielberg? We could say that no, it has no limits. He has directed and produced some of the best films in the history of cinema, blockbusters and more intimate works, hits designed for children and young people, others aimed at a more mature audience. Its magic? The sense of wonder that enchants him first: the T-Rex of Jurassic Park it is a gift he gave to himself and then to the world, mad with fear and joy in the face of the fury of the giant dinosaur, the symbol of his cinema. In fact, in him there is the desire to surprise, to frighten, to entertain, and there is all the effort in making it happen; his films are true, always realistic as much as they are fantastic. Gratitude towards Spielberg is renewed with each new film as well as at the umpteenth viewing of previous films: the analysis of his filmography would be enough to write an encyclopedia of cinema and it is no exaggeration to think of him as the greatest of directors. But why this long preamble?

Why, exactly fifty years after the first episode of the series Colombo that he directed, now we wait West Side Story, out in theaters on December 16 (finally |), a new version of the classic 1957 Broadway musical with music by Leonard Bernstein, libretto by Arthur Laurents and words by Stephen Sondheim, who in 1961 gave rise to the film by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins winner of ten Oscars. The immortal story is that of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, set in a New York divided by racism and prejudice. Two gangs, the young Puerto Rican immigrants Sharks, led by Bernardo, and the white Americans Jets, led by Riff (Mike Faist, a veteran of Broadway and Dear Evan Hansen), fight for control of New York’s West Side territory and clash in the streets.

During a ball attended by both factions, Maria (Rachel Zegler), sister of Bernardo (David Alvarez), and Tony (Ansel Elgort), a good boy former member of the Jets, fall in love at first sight. And the real trouble begins. Another challenge for Spielberg, a comparison with the history of cinema, but always aimed at young people and their desire for love and beauty. The project even dates back to 2014 when Fox bought the rights. After a delay, production began in 2018, with filming then commencing in 2019 between New York, Newark and Essex. The screenplay is written by Tony Kushner, the music is David Newman. And now? All that remains is to wait, aware that after the release there will also be yet another rain of nominations …

THE TRAILER | Here is the trailer for West Side Story: