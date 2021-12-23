West Side Story review of the musical according to Steven Spielberg

A distant whistle. Snap of fingers. A rhythm that gradually becomes a song. The West Side Story signed Spielberg it has all the elements of the classic musical that premiered sixty years ago. But the director’s mastery in positioning the camera and the immense value of producing this musical makes it one feast for the eyes as well as for the ears. So much so that, in watching West Side Story for this review, we asked ourselves several times: why did Spielberg wait until 2021 to shoot his first musical?

West Side Story review, the Musical becomes Cinema

West Side Story tells a story known to all: it is Romeo and Juliet set in New York in the 1950s, with the tensions in it Sharks ei Jets in place of the aristocratic conflict between Montecchi and Capulets. Even the songs of Leonard Bernstein and words of Stephen Sondheim they are very famous, even for those who do not adore Broadway. So why did Steven Spielberg feel the need to tell this story again, sixty years after the first film adaptation came out?

In part, there is the social issue. The racist question, the issue of gentrification of poor neighborhoods in big cities: all things that have made this musical current even in recent theatrical revivals, the last one in 2009. But we do not believe that it was a theme necessarily close to the sensitivity of the American director and of the screenwriter Tony Kushner. Also because in the film they try to distill these issues so that are timeless. And therefore not divisive or excessively “political”.

We believe instead that the decision to shoot one of the musical “par excellence”, famous all over the world, is above all one challenge. Prove first love for the genre, without justifying why an entire neighborhood is involved in a spontaneous but elaborate choreography. But do it in a manner distinctly cinematic. Turn the most classic of musicals into a real movie, not just a recorded version of the play. And he did it great.

A grandiose vision, made in detail

If you’ve seen the original 1961 West Side Story (or any other musical from that period), you’ll already notice from the opening credits that Spielberg wants to do something different. Not in substance: the script remains similar, with some changes that serve above all to motivate the choices of the characters more clearly. But in the form, which goes from a million different details.

The first whistle, which uses the stereo sound of the cinema to make you turn your head, starts the fight sequence just like in the Broadway musical. But the camera moves in dynamically in a scenario built with the same Attention of Saving Private Ryan Beach. The clashes between Jets and Sharks are not as violent, but the mix of combat and choreography seems visceral, while remaining artistic and splendid in execution.

If other directors rely solely on the singing and dance skills of the performers, Spielberg does what he does best. Take care of every detail. The sounds of the feet touching the asphalt and the blows delivered by the gags become part of the soundtrack. There camera dances as much as a member of the ensemble.

This makes the choral scenes (like in the gym where the protagonists Tony and Maria meet) as compelling as the more complex action scenes, involving you fully. But even the most intimate moments (like the scene on the fire escape between Tony and Maria, or all the moments with Rita Moreno) are made great, with the quality that Spielberg has demonstrated in more films than anyone else. Fans of the original musical will be thrilled, singing softly ‘America‘ or ‘Tonight‘with shining eyes. And those who do not appreciate the genre will have the opportunity to change their minds.

(Almost) perfect interpretations

The production of this film and the directing are of superb quality. But no film excites if the actors don’t involve us. And in musicals they have to be able to do it while dancing and singing, all without breaking the illusion of being characters in a story, not singers and dancers. Something complicated but that the West Side Story cast manages to bring home without apparent effort. Even the great acting and singing rehearsals seem part of a perfectly oiled mechanism.

Rachel Zegler she has a heavenly voice and the innocent but strong eyes that Maria should have: a perfect casting. But the Anita of Ariana DeBose risks stealing her queen scepter of the dance. His version of ‘America’ enters your head never to leave, the dramatic scenes are to drown in tears. David Alvarez in the role of Bernardo he manages to be dangerous but fascinating at the same time, Mike Faist in the role of Riff she is simply sublime. Even those who don’t sing much but have fun like agent Krupke’s Brian D’Arcy James or it shakes like the Chino of Josh Andrés Rivera he does it with style.

Rita Moreno, the Anita from the 1961 film, really surprised us. She plays the role of Valentina who, for fans of the original, plays the role of Doc in the film. An important but not prominent role. Yet when it is on stage it warms the heart and its version of ‘Somewhere ‘ it moves, even though it no longer has the vocal power of sixty years ago.

The only negative note in the cast of West Side Story, at least for our subjective opinion in this review, Ansel Elgort. When he only has to act, he convinces us of the emotions that the protagonist Tony is feeling. When he sings, he has an excellent voice (although not such as to support duets with the talented Zegler). But when it does both, it convinced us less. It seems that Spielberg got everyone off stage to make the performances more natural, while he remained more set and rigid in the spotlight.

West Side Story Review: Go See It!

Fans of musicals had a great year. In The Heights And Dear Evan Hansen at the cinema, the announcement of the arrival of Wicked. So much so that they might think not to enjoy West Side Story at the cinema, which is a classic that many already know. But this spectacular film deserves to be seen in the cinema, if you have the opportunity. Enchant your eyes and ears like the best of movies. And like the best of musicals, you’ll find yourself humming ‘Maria‘ or ‘Gee, Officer Krumpke‘when you are lost in thought.

But above all, it becomes a perfect opportunity to bring together companions * / friends * and relatives who always say terrible phrases like “Eh, but I’m not that much of a musical“. This is a timeless classic, directed to perfection. The narration continues at a fast pace (despite the two and a half hours duration) and the songs, even if they are sixty years old, are still terribly catchy.

Spielberg has made some of the best historical, war, science fiction, adventure and fifteen other films. Of all times. After seeing West Side Story for this review, the only criticism we can make of him is that he might have start making musicals first. And hope that Harrison Ford will sing in the next Indiana Jones.