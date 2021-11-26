West Side Story: screening of the film with a toast offered

Milan – Tuesday 30th November 2021 at 20.30 Meet, the new center for digital culture in Milan, hosts a special event for the sixth birthday of Longtake.

Milan – The evening begins with a offered greeting toast to all present at the Meet bar. The screening of the 10 Oscar-winning film will follow in the cinema hall West Side Story by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins (1961) in original version and with Italian subtitles. A vision designed not to arrive unprepared for the release of the signed remake Steven Spielberg and to dance and sing all together during this party night

Milan – Two gangs of young people, one of whites, the Jets, headed by Riff, the other of Puerto Ricans, the Sharks, commanded by Bernard, they vie for the territory of the West Side from New York. The conflict between the two groups worsens when love is born between Tony, a former member of the Jets, and Maria, Bernardo’s sister. The outcome of this revisiting of Romeo and Juliet it will have the same tragic outcome as the Shakespearean tragedy.

Ticket 5 euros (free admission with Cinetessera 2022); for info 02 49532190.

