West Side Story: Sneak Peek from the musical by Steven Spielberg

West Side Story, the film adaptation of the musical directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, will arrive on December 16 in Italian cinemas, distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia: today we present the special Sneak Peek released today by 20th Century Studios.

Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner, West Side Story tells the classic story of fierce rivalries and young loves in 1957 New York. The reinterpretation of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d’Arcy James (Agent Krupke) and Rita Moreno (in the role of Valentina, owner of the shop where she works Tony). Moreno, one of only three artists to have won Academy Awards, Emmy, GRAMMY, Tony and Peabody, is also one of the film’s executive producers.

The film’s creative team, which combines the best of Broadway and Hollywood, includes Tony Kushner, who is also the executive producer; Tony Award winner Justin Peck, who choreographed the film; celebrated Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor and GRAMMY Award winner Gustavo Dudamel, who recorded the iconic score; Academy Award-nominated composer and conductor David Newman (Anastasia), who composed the score; Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home, Thoroughly Modern Millie), who oversaw the cast for the vocals; and Grammy-nominated music supervisor Matt Sullivan (Beauty and the Beast, Chicago), executive producer of the film’s music.

The film is produced by Spielberg, Academy Award-nominated producer Kristie Macosko Krieger and Tony Award-winning producer Kevin McCollum. West Side Story is the film adaptation of the original 1957 Broadway show, with libretto by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and conceived, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins.

