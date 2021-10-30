News

West Side Story: Sneak Peek from the musical by Steven Spielberg

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The legendary musical West Side Story, in the version directed by Steven Spielberg, will arrive in Italian cinemas on December 16: here is a new Sneak Peek from the film.

West Side Story, the film adaptation of the musical directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, will arrive on December 16 in Italian cinemas, distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia: today we present the special Sneak Peek released today by 20th Century Studios.

Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner, West Side Story tells the classic story of fierce rivalries and young loves in 1957 New York. The reinterpretation of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d’Arcy James (Agent Krupke) and Rita Moreno (in the role of Valentina, owner of the shop where she works Tony). Moreno, one of only three artists to have won Academy Awards, Emmy, GRAMMY, Tony and Peabody, is also one of the film’s executive producers.

The film’s creative team, which combines the best of Broadway and Hollywood, includes Tony Kushner, who is also the executive producer; Tony Award winner Justin Peck, who choreographed the film; celebrated Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor and GRAMMY Award winner Gustavo Dudamel, who recorded the iconic score; Academy Award-nominated composer and conductor David Newman (Anastasia), who composed the score; Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home, Thoroughly Modern Millie), who oversaw the cast for the vocals; and Grammy-nominated music supervisor Matt Sullivan (Beauty and the Beast, Chicago), executive producer of the film’s music.

The film is produced by Spielberg, Academy Award-nominated producer Kristie Macosko Krieger and Tony Award-winning producer Kevin McCollum. West Side Story is the film adaptation of the original 1957 Broadway show, with libretto by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and conceived, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins.

Read also:


West Side Story: Italian trailer, poster and photos from Steven Spielberg's film

West Side Story: Italian trailer, poster and photos from Steven Spielberg’s film

Loading...
Advertisements
The Shark: in 2022 a musical dedicated to the making of the film will debut

The Shark: in 2022 a musical dedicated to the making of the film will debut

West Side Story: a special look from Steven Spielberg's highly anticipated musical

West Side Story: a special look from Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated musical

Disney presented the films coming to cinemas in the coming months in Riccione

Disney presented the films coming to cinemas in the coming months in Riccione

The Shark: Steven Spielberg has turned down the reboot proposal

The Shark: Steven Spielberg has turned down the reboot proposal

Amblin: Steven Spielberg's production house signs an agreement with Netflix

Amblin: Steven Spielberg’s production house signs an agreement with Netflix

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

758
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
741
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
617
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
576
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
544
News

Ripple announces a partnership in the Middle East
517
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
515
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
437
News

Bitcoin surpasses $ 51,000, extending the short-term target to $ 56,000 By CoinTelegraph
421
News

Smart contract coming to Bitcoin thanks to Internet Computer From CoinTelegraph
421
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top