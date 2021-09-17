West Side Story, Stephen Sondheim praises Steven Spielberg’s film: “It’s really great”

Stephen Sondheim, lyricist of the historic musical West Side Story, praised Steven Spielberg’s film adaptation, due out in December 2021. Specifically, he said the film is “really fantastic”, even comparing it to the version made exactly 60 years ago.

Legendary theater composer Stephen Sondheim is also known and loved for writing the original lyrics of West Side Story, the historic 1957 Romeo and Juliet-inspired Broadway musical based on a subject by Arthur Laurents, with music by Leonard Bernstein . The work in question was first adapted in film form in 1961: among the stars of the cast we remember Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, Russ Tamblyn, Rita Moreno and George Chakiris. Exactly 60 years later, another highly anticipated adaptation is on the way, directed by none other than Steven Spielberg.

After several forced delays, West Side Story will finally debut in theaters in December. The screenplay is written by Tony Kushner, who previously collaborated with Spielberg for Monaco and Lincoln. The new adaptation stars Rachel Zegler, making her screen debut as Maria. She will fall in love with Tony, played by Ansel Elgort instead. Rita Moreno will return for the occasion but as a new character, Valentina. The cast also includes Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James, Ariana DeBose and Maddie Ziegler.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Stephen Sondheim praised Steven Spielberg’s new iteration. He defined the film “really amazing“and invited the audience to go to the cinema to see it, saying”You will really enjoy it“. He also suggested that Spielberg’s version deviates significantly from the original, saying”there will be some real surprises“. His statement follows:”It is really cool. Everyone go and see it. You will really enjoy it. And for those of you who already know the show, there will be some real surprises. Kushner has done some really imaginative and amazing things with the way the songs are used in the story, and the whole story has real brilliance and energy, it feels absolutely fresh.“.

As the original lyricist of the Broadway show, Sondheim’s praise definitely carries some weight. It should be noted that Sondheim was not a fan of the first film adaptation, directed by Robert Wise. Although he has won 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Sondheim has had some criticism, saying that “it wasn’t a good movie because it wasn’t actually a movie. It was a photograph of a stage“.