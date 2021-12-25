West Side Story Steven Spielberg: cast trailer plot reviews

Overflowing, hypnotic, fluvial. With a series of visually powerful and anthological sequences. West Side Story by Steven Spielberg is the film to see at the cinema on Christmas weekend. On December 25th, after lunch. And in Santo Stefano. And then during the holidays …

Two rival street gangs in the late 1960s. Pure love, as much as impossible, between Tony and Maria. And the music of Leonard Bernstein …

The first street musical, including Broadway, a book and two Hollywood films

In bookstores you will find the novel of the same name by Irving Sherman, published in 1961 (Magazzini Salani). Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated remake of the first contemporary street musical, also released 60 years ago, after the Broadway triumphs. A Romeo and Juliet timeless and out of time.

Multicolored and multiracial fresco of a 1960s society that has remained substantially that of today. Don’t miss it on the big screen. #OnlyInSala

The film is faithful to the tale of the famous original musical by Jerome Robbins which premiered on the stage in 1957. Robbins, joined by Robert Wise, turned it into a film starring Natalie Wood, playing the role of Maria. Winner of 10 Oscars, in 1962. Below the trailer. The plot is the same as today: we will tell you about it below.

West Side Story cast, plot, characters

Sixties, New York’s Upper West Side. On the rubble of the alleys, where Lincoln Center will rise, they collide two gangs of thugs. The White Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks.

Tony (Ansel Elgort), “ex” Jet, after a year in prison doesn’t want to hear about clashes and violence. He slipped out of the “brothers” gang and works in the shop run by Puerto Rican Valentina (Rita Moreno). At a dance, the boy meets the pretty Maria (Rachel Zegler). She is the sister of the leader of the Sharks, the boxer Bernardo (David Alvarez).

An impossible love is born between Tony and Maria …

West Side Story by Steven Spielberg: review and report cards

It is the film that we recommend even if you are not a lover of the genre (like the writer). Because it’s it is impossible not to be caught up in the images, colors and camera movements of an absolute master of cinema. Able to bring every detail of the backstreets to life.

Spielberg’s majestic reinvention is both faithful and unfaithful to the original. Significantly shifts the action into the culmination of the Vietnam War (never explicitly mentioned, yet evidently present). Set the story when the Upper West Side is already made up of rubble and debris. Concrete and metaphorical rubble of the American Dream, in which Spielberg believed until a recent past.

The author focuses on a war between the poor that seems extremely current and burning. The inefficient and ever-late police at the crime scene embodies US Power. Which, if you listen to any voices, is that of whites. But the poor count for little and the tragedy is imminent.

Black and white shadows

The best intuition of the American author is to let the images speak often. Steven Spielberg appears to have lost faith in the American Dream. But not in the pictures. In the Babel of street languages ​​that are not understood, only the eyes do not lie.

To us, Spielberg’s work seems more fascinating than the original cast. Not very effective cinematically, today it has largely aged. Especially for choreographic excesses. The most powerful aspect is its own the visual thickness and the use of light. Made possible thanks to the art of Janusz Kaminski, Spielberg’s usual director of photography.

The sky is barely visible, between alleys, manholes and buildings in ruins. The sunsets are obviously and deliberately false. The street, the alleys and the dirt exude (and reek of) reality. Which was not the case at all in the original.

Sixties colors

The prevailing colors are the “60s”, a tribute to the era narrated and to the cinematographic precedent. But there are some almost black and white fragments. The long shots on the shadows of the gangs about to face each other are literally an anthology. I’m from a power – without sounds or words – such as to suggest German expressionism.

Spielberg does not “simply” create tension for the action that is about to explode. Find at every shot a surprising look and an idea of ​​the street / world. Those shadows, more than a trace of a present of possible tragedy, seem a true snapshot of contemporaneity …

The protagonists on stage

The two leading actors Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, at times, do not seem up to the role. And certainly not for the dance and singing numbers, but precisely for stage presence. Instead the supporting actors (almost all unknown in Italy) are of considerable skill.

By the leader of the Sharks, played beautifully by David Alvarez-Bernardo. Until Ariana DeBose-Anita, his girlfriend (DeBose we already saw her in The Prom). After all, already in the first film, it was the non-protagonists who won the Oscar. Rita Moreno and George Chakiris. For their own roles. Add Mike Faist’s face and body: it’s Tony’s friend Riff. Unforgettable.

Rita Moreno: 90 years old and a mythical character

Above all, however, the amazing Rita Moreno stands out, in the role of Valentina, the old Puerto Rican woman who employs Tony. The actress (90 invisible years), who was Anita (from Oscar) in the 1961 film, embodies an extremely “Spielbergian” character.

Non-existent in the first film and “biblical”. Valentina, a stranger in a foreign land and hostile, teaches Tony words of love in Puerto Rican to pronounce to Maria.

It suggests to the boy an ethics even through a different language …

