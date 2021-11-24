West Side Story: Steven Spielberg | Cinema

The school dance ofit was a big deal for Steven Spielberg, as told to Empire.

The reason? The director chose to shoot an entire musical sequence without any cut:

The camera was resting on a Spidercam. That sequence shot was difficult to shoot because everything had to follow the rhythm perfectly. You couldn’t even allow yourself a mistake.

It so happens that that scene was the first day of filming of the protagonist Rachel Zegler:

It was terrifying. Steven wanted it to be realistic while still keeping the dreamy nuance.

Here is a shot from the set:

West Side Story explores the loves and tensions between rival Jets and Sharks gangs on the streets of 1957 New York.

The cast includes, among the members of the Jets, Anybodys (Ezra Menas), Mouthpiece (Ben Cook), Action (Sean Harrison Jones); their leader Riff (Mike Faist); Baby John (Patrick Higgins); Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler). Maria’s brother and leader of the Sharks Bernardo (David Alvarez); and members of Sharks Quique (Julius Anthony Rubio), Chago (Ricardo Zayas), Chino (Josh Andrés Rivera), Braulio (Sebastian Serra) and Pipo (Carlos Sánchez Falú).

Also starring Ariana DeBose (Anita); Ana Isabelle (Rosalia); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Brian d’Arcy James (Agent Krupke); Curtiss Cook (Abe) and Oscar winner Rita Moreno, who plays Valentina and is also an executive producer.

Written by Tony Kushner and directed and produced by Steven Spielberg, West Side Story it will be more faithful (than the 1961 film) to the libretto of the original 1957 Broadway musical, written by Arthur Laurents with music by Leonard Bernstein, words by Stephen Sondheim and concept, direction and choreography by Jerome Robbins. Tony winner Justin Pecks will choreograph the musical numbers for the film. Gustavo Dudamel will direct the soundtrack, while David Newman (Anastasia) will arrange the soundtrack.

