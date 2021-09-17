West Side Story, Steven Spielberg directed film coming soon

The West Side Story film adaptation directed by Spielberg will arrive on December 16 in Italian cinemas.

West Side Story, the film adaptation of the musical directed by the Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, will arrive on December 16 in Italian cinemas, distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia.

The best of Broadway and Hollywood

Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winners Tony Kushner, West Side Story tells the classic story of fierce rivalries and young loves in the New York of 1957.

The reinterpretation of the beloved musical is played by:

Ansel Elgort (Tony)

Rachel Zegler (María)

Ariana DeBose (Anita)

David Alvarez (Bernardo)

Mike Faist (Riff)

Josh Andrés Rivera (Bowed)

Ana Isabelle (Rosalía)

Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank)

Brian d’Arcy James (Agent Krupke)

Rita Moreno (in the role of Valentina, owner of the shop where Tony works).

Moreno, one of only three artists to have won the awards Oscar®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Tony® and Peabody, is also one of the executive producers of the film.

There creative team of the film, which combines the best of Broadway and Hollywood, includes:

Tony Kushner , who is also the executive producer;

the Tony Award® winner Justin Peck , who created the choreography for the film;

the celebrated Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor and GRAMMY Award® winner Gustavo Dudamel , who oversaw the recordings of the iconic soundtrack;

the Academy Award® nominated composer and conductor David Newman (Anastasia), who composed the score;

the Tony Award® winning composer Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home, Thoroughly Modern Millie), who oversaw the cast for the vocals;

and Grammy® nominated music supervisor Matt Sullivan (Beauty and the Beast, Chicago), executive producer of the film’s music.

The film is produced by Spielberg, by the Academy Award® nominated producer Kristie Macosko Krieger and the Tony Award®-winning producer Kevin McCollum. West Side Story is the film adaptation of the original 1957 Broadway show, with libretto by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and conceived, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins.

Source: The Walt Disney Company