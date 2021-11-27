West Side Story: Steven Spielberg explains why it’s the musical he chose to make

20th Century Studios has released This Is Our Time, in which Steven Spielberg explains the reasons behind the choice to make his own version of West Side Story.

On December 23rd we will be able to delight ourselves with Spielberg’s version of one of the greatest musicals ever, West Side Story: but what prompted the great director to try his hand at such a legendary work? He tells us about it himself in the featurette This Is Our Time:

I wondered which musical would be the right one to do. And I could never forget my childhood. I was ten when I first heard the West Side Story record. And he never left. I was able to fulfill that dream, and keep that promise I made to myself: “You have to do West Side Story”.

Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner, West Side Story tells the classic story of fierce rivalries and young love affairs in 1957 New York. by Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank) , Brian d’Arcy James (Agent Krupke) and Rita Moreno (in the role of Valentina, owner of the shop where Tony works). Moreno, one of only three artists to have won Academy Awards, Emmy, GRAMMY, Tony and Peabody, is also one of the film’s executive producers.

The film’s creative team, which combines the best of Broadway and Hollywood, includes Tony Kushner, who is also executive producer; Tony Award winner Justin Peck, who choreographed the film; celebrated Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor and GRAMMY Award winner Gustavo Dudamel, who recorded the iconic score; Academy Award-nominated composer and conductor David Newman (Anastasia), who composed the score; Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home, Thoroughly Modern Millie), who oversaw the cast for the vocals; and Grammy-nominated music supervisor Matt Sullivan (Beauty and the Beast, Chicago), executive producer of the film’s score. The film is produced by Spielberg, Academy Award-nominated producer Kristie Macosko Krieger and Tony Award®-winning producer Kevin McCollum. West Side Story is the film adaptation of the original 1957 Broadway show, with libretto by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and conceived, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins.

