West Side Story, Steven Spielberg rejected subtitles for not giving English power over Spanish

For his reinterpretation of West Side Story, Steven Spielberg chose a truly Latin cast and rejected subtitles in order not to give English power over Spanish.

American critics’ first reactions to West Side Story are more than positive. Many praise Spielberg’s film for its visual and expressive power and also the choice not to subtitle the dialogues in Spanish was appreciated by many. A courageous choice, since it will turn up their noses who do not understand Spanish. But Spielberg’s cast is so expressive that the film’s scenes are universal, no matter what language they are spoken in.

Steven Spielberg explained the reasons behind his choice in an interview with IGN in which he claimed he chose not to subtitle any of the Spanish dialogue in the film. “Out of respect for the inclusiveness of our intentions to hire a full Latin cast to play the boys and girls of the Sharks. This was the indication I gave casting director Cindy Tolan not to accept at the auditions players who did not have parents. or grandparents or they weren’t Latin themselves. Especially Puerto Rico, we searched a lot in Puerto Rico, we have 20 performers in our film who are from Puerto Rico or who are Nuyorican. “

The director reveals how important it was for him to go in search of authenticity: “It goes hand in hand with the reasoning that prompted me not to subtitle Spanish. If I subtitled Spanish, I’d just double up on English and give English power over the Spaniards. This couldn’t happen in a film like this, I needed it. to respect the language enough not to subtitle it “.

The Italian release of West Side Story is scheduled for December 23rd.