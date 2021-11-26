West Side Story, Steven Spielberg reveals: “I had to keep a promise”

In a new featurette by West Side Story, director Stephen Spielberg revealed that making this film fulfills a promise it made years ago. The musical of Arthur Laurents, Stephen Sondheim And Leonard Bernstein is one of the most important shows ever.

Set in 1950s New York, West Side Story tells the rivalry between two gangs of teenagers: the Sharks and the Jets. In this climate of hatred, Tony (Ansel Elgort), a former Jets and best friend of their boss, Riff, falls in love with Maria (Rachel Zegler), sister of Bernardo, the leader of the Sharks.

The original musical, imprinted on the director’s mind since childhood, debuted at National Theater of Washington in 1957:

I was ten when I first heard the West Side Story album and it never went away. I was able to make that dream come true and keep that promise I made to myself. ‘You have to do West Side Story’

West Side Story is a timeless classic that speaks of love, divisions, barriers and sends a message that, especially today, must not go unheard:

Love fills every division. It is timeless in the sense that [dovremmo] remind us of that story as often as possible

West Side Story from Steven Spielberg is a remake of the eponymous film released in 1961. In the cast, in addition to Ansel Elgort And Rachel Zegler, also Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Rita Moreno, Brian d’Arcy James, Corey Stoll And Mike Faist.

The film will arrive in Italian cinemas starting from December 23, 2021.

