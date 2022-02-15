West Side Story: Steven Spielberg’s film from March on Disney +

West Side Story will arrive on Disney + in March

West Side Storythe film directed by the Academy Award Steven Spielberg and critically acclaimed, will arrive on Disney + on March 2 in United States and in most international markets. The film will instead be available on March 9 in Taiwan and on March 30 in Japan.

Plus, ABC’s one-hour special Something’s Coming: West Side Story – A Special Edition of 20/20 is already available for streaming on Disney +.



Appointed for 7 Academy Award including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose) and 11 Critics Choice Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno), West Side Story won 3 Golden Globes®: Best Picture, Musical or Comedy; Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Movie, Musical or Comedy (Rachel Zegler) and Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose). The film also received nominations for DGA (Steven Spielberg), PGA (Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Kevin McCollum), WGA (Tony Kushner) and SAG (Ariana DeBose for Best Supporting Actress) and was nominated for one of the 10 Best Films of the Year by the American Film Institute and the National Board of Review, which voted Rachel Zegler Best Actress of the Year.

Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, West Side Story tells the classic story of fierce rivalries and young loves in 1957 New York. The reinterpretation of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d’Arcy James (Agent Krupke), Rita Moreno (in the role of Valentina, owner of the shop where Tony works) and, for the first time on screen, Rachel Zegler (María). Moreno, one of only three artists to win Academy Awards®, Emmy®, GRAMMY, Tony® and Peabody, is also one of the film’s executive producers.

The film’s creative team, which combines the best of Broadway and Hollywood, includes Tony Kushner, who is also the executive producer; Tony Award® winner Justin Peck, who choreographed the film; renowned Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor and GRAMMY Award® winner Gustavo Dudamel, who recorded the iconic score; Academy Award® nominated composer and conductor David Newman (Anastasia), who composed the soundtrack; Tony Award® winning composer Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home, Thoroughly Modern Millie), who oversaw the cast for the vocals; and Grammy® nominated music supervisor Matt Sullivan (The beauty and the Beast, Chicago), executive producer of the music for the film. The film is produced by Spielberg, Academy Award® nominated producer Kristie Macosko Krieger and Tony Award® winning producer Kevin McCollum. West Side Story is the film adaptation of the original 1957 Broadway show, with libretto by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and conceived, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins.

The original soundtrack of West Side Story contains 21 tracks from the film and is now available on digital platforms (also in Dolby Atmos Music – a new technology that allows the listener to enter each track in a spatial way, revealing every detail of the music with unprecedented clarity and depth) and in physical format.