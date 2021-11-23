West Side Story, Steven Spielberg’s film in a new clip

Disney released a new clip of the West Side Story movie, the film adaptation of the musical directed by Steven Spielberg. The film tells the classic story of fierce rivalries and young love affairs in 1957 New York City. The screenplay is written by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winners. Tony Kushner. Below you can see the clip featuring the director himself:

The reinterpretation of the beloved musical is played by Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), and David Alvarez (Bernardo). The latter are joined by Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d’Arcy James (Agent Krupke) and Rita Moreno (in the role of Valentina, owner shop where Tony works). Rita Moreno is also one of the executive producers of the film.

West Side Story, the technical cast of the film

The creative team of the film, which combines the best of Broadway and Hollywood, includes Tony Kushner, also executive producer of the project; the Tony Award winner Justin Peck, who created the choreography for the film; the celebrated conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and GRAMMY Award winner Gustavo Dudamel, who oversaw the recordings of the iconic soundtrack; the Academy Award nominated composer and conductor David Newman (Anastasia), who composed the score; the Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home, Thoroughly Modern Millie), who oversaw the cast for the vocals; and Grammy-nominated music supervisor Matt Sullivan (Beauty and the Beast, Chicago), executive producer of the film’s music.

West Side Story is produced by Steven Spielberg, Academy Award-nominated producer Kristie Macosko Krieger and Tony Award-winning producer Kevin McCollum. West Side Story is the film adaptation of the original 1957 Broadway show, with libretto by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and conceived, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins.

The film will arrive on December 23, 2021 in Italian cinemas, distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia. While waiting to see the film at the cinema, we remind you of the official West Side Story trailer.