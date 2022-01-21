West Side Story, Steven Spielberg’s film in Sala Ratti in Legnano





West Side Story, the film by Steven Spielberg, is the new version of the classic 1957 musical with music by Leonard Bernstein.

The immortal story is that of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, set in a modern metropolis divided by racism and prejudices.

Two gangs, the young Puerto Rican immigrants Sharks, led by Bernardo, and the white American Jets, led by Riff (Mike Faist), fight for control of New York’s West Side territory and clash repeatedly on the streets. During a ball attended by both factions, Maria (Rachel Zegler), Bernardo’s sister, and Tony (Ansel Elgort), a good boy former member of the Jets, fall in love at first sight.

Their story, which has just begun, will be shattered by the climate of hatred that devours the two communities, until a tragic ending of blood, death and pain, which will give the survivors an awareness of the absurdity of their divisions.

“WEST SIDE STORY” by Steven Spielberg – Cinema Sala Ratti Corso Magenta, 9 – Legnano

Timetables:

Friday 24 at 21.00 (admission 5.00 euros)

Saturday 25 (Christmas) 9.15 pm (admission 7.00 euros)

Sunday 26 (Boxing Day) 6.15 pm (admission 7.00 euros)

Monday 27 at 21.00

Wednesday 29 at 21.00

For holders of the library card + TECA every day except holidays reduced admission ticket € 3.50