West Side Story, Steven Spielberg’s film – Magazine is out in theaters

Postponed over and over again due to the Coronavirus pandemic in the end ‘West Side Story’ it comes out in Italian cinemas on Thursday December 23. The new film by Steven Spielberg is the adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name and has been very well received by international critics. At the moment, however, the box office has not been as generous and there is a risk that the Walt Disney Company will eventually lose money.

West Side Story, all about the movie

The plot is inspired by ‘Romeo and Juliet’ by William Shakespeare and is set in the mid-1950s on the streets of New York City’s Upper West Side. Here Two gangs of teenagers battle it out: that of the Sharks, made up of Puerto Rican immigrants, and that of the Jets, made up of white boys. One day an unexpected event happens that throws fuel on the fire of an already explosive rivalry: the best friend of the leader of the Jets falls in love, reciprocated, with the sister of the leader of the Sharks.

The play ‘West Side Story’ premiered in 1957 and was a huge success, thanks to the splendid music of Leonard Bernstein and the ability to address social and racial issues usually overlooked by the musical genre. From this base, a first film adaptation was produced in 1961 and now Steven Spielberg directs the second. It was to write the screenplay Tony Kushner, Pulitzer Prize winner for the drama ‘Angels in America’ and co-author of two previous Spielberg films, ‘Munich’ and ‘Lincoln’. The new cast is headed by the newcomer Rachel Zegler and from Ansel Elgort, seen in ‘Baby Driver’ and ‘Fault in the Stars’. Next to them Ariana DeBose (‘Hamilton’), David Alvarez (‘American Rust’), Mike Faist (‘The Atlantic City Story’), Josh Andrés Rivera (at the debut), Corey Stoll (‘House of Cards’) e Brian d’Arcy James (‘The Spotlight case’).

The trailer

Reviews, what critics think

There average rating on Metacritic is a more than satisfactory 85/100: a number obtained above all thanks to the direction of Steven Spielberg, praised by many as one of the best of the year, and to the fascination that the musical ‘West Side Story’ still exerts today. Some dissenting voices were raised for the stereotypical representation of Puerto Ricans and Latins in general, but nothing that would undermine an overall positive judgment. Nevertheless, the public did not crowd the theaters and on the first weekend of programming (in many countries the film was released between 8 and 10 December) the world box office barely exceeded $ 27.5 million, against a budget of 100 million. Too little to cover costs, unless there are twists and turns that appear unlikely.