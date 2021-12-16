West Side Story: Steven Spielberg’s film will arrive in streaming sooner than expected?

West Side Story, the remake of the musical directed by Steven Spielberg, may arrive in streaming before the scheduled 45 days. The not particularly high collections in the United States would have prompted 20th Century Studio to change its strategy regarding distribution.

On the American market, West Side Story grossed just $ 10.6 million in its first weekend of theatrical programming. The studio would be evaluating how much time to spend before the streaming movie arrives, hoping to get a positive boost from the holiday season. Furthermore, the musical could have a further boost thanks to the nominations already obtained and coming soon, having been particularly appreciated by the citica. In the coming weeks, however, an early arrival on Disney +, Hulu and HBO could be considered if the box offices do not see significant improvements.

West Side Story, the film adaptation of the musical directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, features a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winners Tony Kushner.

The film tells the classic story of fierce rivalries and young loves in New York in 1957. The reinterpretation of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo ), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d’Arcy James (Agent Krupke) and Rita Moreno (in the role of Valentina, owner of the shop in where Tony works). Moreno, one of only three artists to have won Academy Awards, Emmy, Grammy, Tony and Peabody, is also one of the film’s executive producers.