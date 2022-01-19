“West Side Story”, Steven Spielberg’s remake for Disney: the trailer at the cinema on December 16th

In the era of remakes, spinoffs, prequels and sequels, the remake of a masterpiece such as West Side Story. And in fact today, a few hours after the announcement of the 2021 Oscar-winning films, the Walt Disney Company released the first trailer of the new film adaptation of the musical which in 1962 won as many as ten statuettes. And to raise the rate of Academy Awards, the new West Side Story directed by Steven Spielberg.

All remakes of “A star is born”

What the remake of West Side Story directed by Spielberg is about

Directed by Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner, West Side Story tells the classic story of fierce rivalries and young love affairs in 1957 New York.

A sort of modern Romeo and Juliet, as was already evident in the musical by Robert Wise (which won the Oscar for best film and best director), which ended up on the big screen after four years of success in Broadway theaters and beyond. . A timeless story in which New York takes the place of the Verona described by Shakespeare, and in which in the place of the Capulets and Montagues there are the Puerto Rican Sharks di Maria and the rival gang of the Jets, Anglo-Saxon criminals, of which Tony is part.

The cast of the new West Side Story: the return of the great Rita Moreno

The reinterpretation of the beloved musical, which comes exactly 60 years after the original, is played by Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d’Arcy James (Agent Krupke) and Rita Moreno (in the role of Valentina, owner of the shop where Tony works).

Rita Moreno’s is an exceptional return: the actress in fact played Anita (Maria’s friend and Bernardo’s girlfriend) in the 1961 film, and thanks to her extraordinary interpretation she became the first (and still only) Latin American actress in the very restricted club ” EGOT “, in which there are only 16 artists who have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

The film’s creative team, which combines the best of Broadway and Hollywood, includes Tony Kushner, who is also executive producer; Tony Award winner Justin Peck, who choreographed the film; celebrated Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor and GRAMMY Award winner Gustavo Dudamel, who recorded the iconic score; Academy Award nominated composer and conductor David Newman (Anastasia), who composed the soundtrack; Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home, Thoroughly Modern Millie), who supervised the cast for the vocal parts; and Grammy-nominated music supervisor Matt Sullivan (The beauty and the Beast, Chicago), executive producer of the music for the film.

The film is produced by Spielberg, Academy Award-nominated producer Kristie Macosko Krieger and Tony Award-winning producer Kevin McCollum. West Side Story is the film adaptation of the original 1957 Broadway show, with libretto by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and conceived, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins.

The West Side Story trailer directed by Steven Spielberg

On September 15, Disney released the new official West Side Story trailer

When does Spielberg’s West Side Story come out in theaters? And streaming on Disney +?

Update September 15: Disney has officially announced that West Side Story will only be released in theaters from December 16, 2021. At the moment it is not known when the film will be released in streaming on Disney +, but presumably it will be a few months.