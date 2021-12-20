West Side Story, the costumes of Spielberg’s film tell the love between different worlds

The tragic love of Romeo and Juliet relives in 1950s dresses, jeans and full skirts: the symbols hidden in the costumes.

The musical West Side Story – a re-reading of Romeo and Juliet in a New York key – comes to the cinema: the award-winning director Steven Spielberg he signs a new version of the work, in a more modern and spectacular key. At the center remains the story we all know: the love between two boys belonging to two rival gangs, a feeling that challenges prejudices and the logic of belonging. In the new cinematic version, even the costumes tell a story: colors and garments have been chosen with a precise meaning.

The meaning of the West Side Story costumes

Spielberg wanted to tell a story that spoke of our times: racism, social inequalities, identity crisis. The plot of the musical, however, dates back to the late 1950s: in the streets of New York two rival gangs, the Jets, of European origin, and the Sharks, of Puerto Rican origin. The costumes – which bear the signature of Paul Tazewell – have been designed to reflect this contrast, first of all in the colors. The Jets have a cool palette for the Jets (blue, green, gray) that reflects their financial difficulties and their pragmatic outlook on life. Sharks, on the other hand, wear bright colors – a tribute to their homeland and a testament to their ambition.

The Jets and Sharks wear clothing of opposite colors

The fifties-style costumes are cared for down to the smallest detail: the Jets, for example, always wear jeans, the American leader par excellence, as a vindication of their new identity. The Sharks instead wearing guayaberas (a men’s summer shirt with two vertical folds) or the iconic polo shirts.

a scene from West Side Story

Because the protagonist wears a white dress

In the context of gang warfare, love is born between Maria (Rachel Zegler) e Tony (Ansel Elgort). Also in this case the choice of costumes is not accidental: the first time we see Maria is with a white lace dress, a symbol of her innocence. But Anita (Ariana DeBose) adds a red belt to the dress: a symbol of the femininity of the girl who is blossoming into a woman, of the passionate love that awaits her and also the premonition of blood.

Maria’s white dress in West Side Story

The ending of the story is known, but the 1950s costumes, combined with the choreography, make Spielberg’s film a feast for the eyes: a great alternative to the classic Christmas fairy tale.