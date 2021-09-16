West Side Story, the Italian trailer of Steven Spielberg’s film

The Italian trailer of “West Side Story” directed by Steven Spielberg, the highly anticipated new film adaptation of the legendary 1957 musical with libretto by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, conceived, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins.

One of the most famous Broadway shows, loosely based on William Shakespeare’s tragedy “Romeo and Juliet”.

The film will arrive in Italian cinemas on December 16 as the second film adaptation of the musical of the same name, after that of 1961 directed by Jerome Robbins himself of the musical (together with Robert Wise) and starring Natalie Wood.

Distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia, this heralded masterpiece is directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, one of the sacred monsters of the seventh art that certainly needs no introduction.

In addition to directing, the screenplay also saw a name at work not recently: it is the winner of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award Tony Kushner (who is also the executive producer).

And the rest of the team, which we will analyze in the following paragraph dedicated to production, is also highly rewarded. Let’s say that on the bedside tables of each name who worked on this film there are a few prestigious film and music awards to sprinkle every morning …

West Side Story tells the famous story of rivalry and amorous passion, set in New York in the late 1950s.

In the film we are in 1957, exactly like in the musical. In this reinterpretation the interpreters are Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d’Arcy James (Agent Krupke) and Rita Moreno (in the role of Valentina, owner of the shop where Tony works).

The latter is one of only three artists in the world who have won Oscars, Emmy, Grammy, Tony and Peabody awards. In addition to being one of the performers – here in the role of Valentina – she is also one of the executive producers of the film.

We specify “here in the role of Valentina” because Rita Moreno was also part of the cast of the first film adaptation of West Side Story, the one directed in 1961 by Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise. At that time the actress played the role of Anita.

You can watch the Italian trailer of “West Side Story” directed by Steven Spielberg in the video you find at the top of this article.