West Side Story, the Italian trailer of Steven Spielberg’s film

The Italian trailer of “West Side Story” directed by Steven Spielberg, the highly anticipated new film adaptation of the legendary 1957 musical with libretto by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, conceived, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins.
One of the most famous Broadway shows, loosely based on William Shakespeare’s tragedy “Romeo and Juliet”.
The film will arrive in Italian cinemas on December 16 as the second film adaptation of the musical of the same name, after that of 1961 directed by Jerome Robbins himself of the musical (together with Robert Wise) and starring Natalie Wood.
Distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia, this heralded masterpiece is directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, one of the sacred monsters of the seventh art that certainly needs no introduction.
In addition to directing, the screenplay also saw a name at work not recently: it is the winner of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award Tony Kushner (who is also the executive producer).
And the rest of the team, which we will analyze in the following paragraph dedicated to production, is also highly rewarded. Let’s say that on the bedside tables of each name who worked on this film there are a few prestigious film and music awards to sprinkle every morning …
West Side Story tells the famous story of rivalry and amorous passion, set in New York in the late 1950s.
In the film we are in 1957, exactly like in the musical. In this reinterpretation the interpreters are Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d’Arcy James (Agent Krupke) and Rita Moreno (in the role of Valentina, owner of the shop where Tony works).
The latter is one of only three artists in the world who have won Oscars, Emmy, Grammy, Tony and Peabody awards. In addition to being one of the performers – here in the role of Valentina – she is also one of the executive producers of the film.
We specify “here in the role of Valentina” because Rita Moreno was also part of the cast of the first film adaptation of West Side Story, the one directed in 1961 by Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise. At that time the actress played the role of Anita.
Production
As we said before, the whole team that worked on this new adaptation of the musical boasts many film and music awards.
Clearly starting from the director, that Steven Spielberg who certainly needs no introduction but of whom we still remember that he won two Oscars as best director for “Schindler’s List – Schindler’s List” (for which he also won the statuette for best film) and for “Save Private Ryan”. Not to mention (but instead we talk about it) of the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 1993 Venice International Film Festival. Let’s say that Spielberg in the morning has so many statuettes to dust on the bedside table …
But let’s move on to Justin Peck: the one who created the choreography of the film was awarded the Tony Award during his rosy career.
And that’s not all: the famous conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, winner of the Grammy Award, Gustavo Dudamel, took care of the recordings of the iconic soundtrack.
Then there’s Academy Award-nominated composer conductor David Newman (Anastasia), who composed the soundtrack; Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home, Thoroughly Modern Millie), who oversaw the cast for the vocal parts.
Last but not least, the music supervisor Grammy nominee Matt Sullivan (Beauty and the Beast, Chicago) is the executive producer of the music for the film.
From the series: Spielberg likes to win easy …
Even the producers are full of prestigious awards. The film is in fact produced by Spielberg (the aforementioned Oscars and Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement), Academy Award-nominated producer Kristie Macosko Krieger and Tony Award-winning producer Kevin McCollum.
An intense story inspired by the Shakespearean tragedy
In the exciting trailer that we show you above, in the video at the head of this article, Rachel Zegler in the role of Maria can be heard singing “Tonight, tonight”. Tonight, tonight.
“This is my first time in New York. I want to be happy, start a family”, we hear them say with the enthusiasm of someone who is young and has a whole life ahead. But her love for Tony (played by Ansel Elgort) will be at the center of what is a bit of a tragedy. Indeed: what is really a tragedy, in particular Shakespearean since “West Side Story” is freely inspired by “Romeo and Juliet”…
“If you go with him no one will forgive you anymore. Life is even more important than love”, these are the words of the detractors of the love between Maria and Tony. The wait to enjoy this new adaptation of a masterpiece is cut with a knife. And in this case there is not even the Hamlet dilemma (remaining in Shakespearean theme) of “do I watch it in the cinema or in streaming? This is the problem”. Because it will arrive in Italian cinemas on December 16th.