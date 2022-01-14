West Side Story, the new film by Steven Spielberg

online the official Italian trailer of Steven Spielberg’s film that tells the story of Tony and Maria, teenagers belonging to two rival street gangs, who fall in love in 1950s New York



The official Italian trailer of West Side Story, new film by Steven Spielberg based on the musical of the same name by Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents and the second film adaptation of the musical after the 1961 film by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins. The film follows Tony And Maria, teenagers belonging to two rival street gangs, who fall in love in 1950s New York.

The film sees as protagonists Ansel Elgort – known for Baby Driver – The genius of escape and the saga Divergent – who plays Tony and Rachel Zegler who plays Maria. Joining them in the cast are Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James and Rita Moreno, star of the 1961 film. West Side Story which comes out exactly 60 years after the original film will arrive in Italian cinemas on December 16, 2021.