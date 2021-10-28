News

West Side Story, the new posters of Steven Spielberg’s remake will melt your heart

Steven Spielberg talked about West Side Story in a new promotional video released in these hours, and now thanks to Hollywood Reporter we can show you two new official posters of the awaited remake coming out in December.

The film will retell the classic story of forbidden love between Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler), dramatically balanced by the hatred that rival street gangs known as ‘Jets’ and ‘Sharks’ feel for each other: although it is a remake of the 1961 film, Spielberg’s version will clearly not be a frame-by-frame copy, as seen in the West Side Story trailer released a few weeks ago, and will include new scenes, subplots and different dialogue. In the cast of West Side Story, we remember, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Corey Stoll and Brian d’Arcy James also appear. Furthermore, Rita Moreno will also appear in the remake, which won an Oscar for her performance in the original film.

Filming on Spielberg’s film wrapped in October 2019, but the release was postponed due to the pandemic. Based on the musical of the same name by Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents and written by Tony Kushner, the new version of West Side Story will be released in Italian cinemas on December 16.

What are your expectations? Tell us in the comments.

