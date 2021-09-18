West Side Story, the new trailer and poster for Steven Spielberg’s film

West Side Story, the film adaptation of the musical directed by Steven Spielberg, will arrive on December 16 in Italian cinemas, distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia.

The film tells the classic story of fierce rivalries and young loves in New York in 1957. The reinterpretation of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo ), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d’Arcy James (Agent Krupke) and Rita Moreno (in the role of Valentina, owner of the shop in Tony works on). Moreno, one of only three artists to win Academy Awards®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Tony® and Peabody, is also one of the film’s executive producers.

The film is the film adaptation of the original 1957 Broadway show, with libretto by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and conceived, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins.

