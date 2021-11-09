News

West Side Story, the new trailer for Spielberg’s film promises an impending war

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman14 hours ago
0 39 1 minute read

The year is drawing to a close and for films this means only one thing, the scent of an Oscar: among the titles in search of the greatest fortune there is certainly Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story, and almost a month after its release, 20th Century Studios have released a new teaser.

The video, entitled “Trouble”, increases the tension between the protagonists: as you can see in the article, the teaser focuses on the rivalry between the Sharks and the Jets, also showing the iconic moment in history when both gangs menacingly approach each other for a decisive battle. With phrases like “it’s going to happen tonight” and “you want to start World War III,” the emotional stakes come to a boil in this new footage, definitely darker than the most recent West Side Story trailer, which focused mostly on the forbidden love story in Romeo and Juliet style between Tony by Ansel Elgort and Maria by Rachel Zegler.

We remember that West Side Story born from the critically acclaimed Broadway musical released in 1957, with music by the legendary Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim: the work first came to theaters in 1961, with an adaptation directed by Robert Wise that won 10 of the 11 Oscars for for which he was nominated, including Best Picture and Best Director. The Spielberg remake also brings Rita Moreno on board, Oscar winner for the original film: this time the actress is executive producer and interpreter of the character of Valentina, a role that was created especially for her in this new adaptation.

For more information, we refer you to the new West Side Story posters.

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman14 hours ago
0 39 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

James Bond and the evolution of the male body | Cinema

October 10, 2021

Actor Tom Hanks says goodbye to his Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser – it’s for sale

September 23, 2021

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s best wishes, leaving “best friends”

3 weeks ago

Tom Hanks, seeing his son Colin will blow you away: it’s almost impossible to recognize them

September 26, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button