West Side Story, the new trailer for Spielberg’s film promises an impending war

The year is drawing to a close and for films this means only one thing, the scent of an Oscar: among the titles in search of the greatest fortune there is certainly Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story, and almost a month after its release, 20th Century Studios have released a new teaser.

The video, entitled “Trouble”, increases the tension between the protagonists: as you can see in the article, the teaser focuses on the rivalry between the Sharks and the Jets, also showing the iconic moment in history when both gangs menacingly approach each other for a decisive battle. With phrases like “it’s going to happen tonight” and “you want to start World War III,” the emotional stakes come to a boil in this new footage, definitely darker than the most recent West Side Story trailer, which focused mostly on the forbidden love story in Romeo and Juliet style between Tony by Ansel Elgort and Maria by Rachel Zegler.

We remember that West Side Story born from the critically acclaimed Broadway musical released in 1957, with music by the legendary Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim: the work first came to theaters in 1961, with an adaptation directed by Robert Wise that won 10 of the 11 Oscars for for which he was nominated, including Best Picture and Best Director. The Spielberg remake also brings Rita Moreno on board, Oscar winner for the original film: this time the actress is executive producer and interpreter of the character of Valentina, a role that was created especially for her in this new adaptation.

